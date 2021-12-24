Nineteen-year-old conjoined twins from India’s Punjab state who were once abandoned by their parents have clinched their first job with the state government.

But what made the news better for Sohna and Mohna Singh from Amritsar city was that they would be earning a salary each.

The twins will be working as electricians for the state’s electricity board, what they said would be a “dream job” for them.

The twins had been abandoned as babies and were living at a shelter for children from impoverished families.

The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) offered them a job where they will each be paid about Rs 10,000 (£100) per month.

The twins earned a diploma in electronics and will be working in the supply control room where they will look after electrical appliances.

“We are thankful to the Punjab government for recognising our talent,” the twins said.

They attracted the attention of the board’s officials when they visited a training site and took great interest in all things electronics.

Venu Parsad, chief managing director of PSPCL, told The Telegraph newspaper that the twins were technically sound.

“So, we decided to recruit them under the disabled person quota on compassionate grounds,” he said.

The teachers at the shelter where they grew up after they were abandoned as two-month-old babies said they showed interest from a young age in repairing electric appliances.

One unidentified teacher said: “They would always try to fix all minor problems related to electricity and electronic appliances in the institution.”

The twins thanked the institute “that raised us” and their teachers that “educated us and helped us in becoming self-dependent.”

They said they would “work hard with utmost sincerity and dedication.”

The twins were born in 2003 in New Delhi. Doctors at the time had said they have two hearts, two pairs of arms, kidneys and spinal cords, but a single liver, gallbladder, spleen and one pair of legs.

Doctors had refused to separate them, saying the procedure was too risky and that it could have led to the death of one of the twins.