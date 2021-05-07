For several weeks now, a devastating second wave of Covid-19 infections has been wreaking havoc in India. The country has reported over 21 million cases so far, with over 230,000 dead. According to World Health Organisation, India accounted for nearly half of all global Covid-19 cases and one in every four deaths due to the virus in the past week.

However, experts believe the reported number is just a fraction of the real situation.

With the crippled healthcare system, one of the most pressing concerns has been a shortage of medical oxygen to treat patients, along with medical essentials and vaccines also running low in supplies. Not just individual patients but even hospitals have been using social media to issue SOS calls; several hospitals had to move to high courts demanding oxygen supply on an emergency basis.

In just Delhi, 32 people admitted in hopsitals died as hospitals ran out of oxygen. The medical aids have begun arriving from several countries including the US and the UK, but the situation still remains grim. The crematoriums are expanding as they receive “ten times” more bodies than they usually did.

To tackle the raging pandemic, the government opened up vaccine drive for all adults, however, the country that is considered the largest producer of vaccines is today facing an acute shortage, with people unable to find slots and being asked to return from centres due to insufficient stocks.

In last few days, I have reported from half a dozen hospitals and cremation grounds in Delhi, and I will be here to answer your questions about everything that’s happening in India, from the struggles on the ground, to the international medical aid, the vaccine shortage and what we know about the “double mutant” variant.

All you have to do is register to submit your question in the comments below. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments box to leave your question.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they will be hidden until I join the conversation to answer them. Join us live on this page at 1pm on Monday as I try to answer as many questions as I can.