India steps up Covid surveillance as new variant spreads

India has stepped up its surveillance measures amid an uptick in reported cases of a new coronavirus sub-variant, according to officials.

The country saw a total of 614 fresh infections, marking the highest surge in the last seven months. The current spike has been attributed to Covid sub-variant JN.1, which was also labelled as a “variant of interest” by the World Health Organisation on Tuesday.

Accountable for about 15 to 29 per cent of cases in the US, it was first detected in India’s southern state of Kerala on 8 December. The active cases in the country have risen to 2,311, while three deaths have been reported in Kerala, reported Indian outlets citing data from the federal Health Ministry.

"Currently, there are around 2,300 active cases of Covid in the country,” said Dr VK Paul, a member of the government of India’s public policy think tank, NITI Aayog.

“The upsurge is due to the Covid JN.1 variant. There is no need to panic. Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Goa and Karnataka have cases,” he was quoted as saying by India Today while referring to the neighbouring southern Indian state. “In the past two weeks, 16 deaths were reported in people with serious comorbidities.”

The strain of JN.1 was first detected in Luxembourg in August, before spreading to the US, UK, France, and other countries.

Last week, China detected seven infections of the Covid subvariant.

Covid cases are on the rise again in England. The were 5,975 confirmed cases in England in the seven days up to 9 December, according to the most recently available data.

Reviewing the preparedness, India’s health minister Mansukh Mandaviya directed states to be vigilant, as he assured them of support from the centre.

"We need to be on the alert but there is no need to panic,” he said. “There should be no laxity in our preparedness. Health is not an area for any politics. The Union Health Ministry is available for every support.”

The government has sent an advisory to all the state and federal territories, asking officials to maintain strict vigil. “Considering the upcoming festive season, states were advised to put in place requisite public health measures and other arrangements to minimize the risk of increase in transmission of the disease by adherence to the maintenance of respiratory hygiene,” the advisory said, according to the News 18.

Meanwhile, Kerala’s health minister confirmed increasing the testing amid the spike in positivity rate.

“We have increased surveillance and also ramped up testing,” said Veena George, according to The Times of India. “We are also regularly reviewing hospital preparedness and stocks of PPE kits and other equipment. Senior citizens, pregnant women and those with comorbidities are being advised to wear masks.”