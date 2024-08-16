Live: Protests in India after trainee doctor raped and murdered in Kolkata

Support truly

Watch live as doctors protest in Mumbai in solidarity with the trainee doctor who was raped and murdered in Kolkata.

The 31-year-old postgraduate trainee was found dead in a seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in state capital Kolkata on 9 August. An autopsy confirmed sexual assault.

A suspect has been arrested, a civil volunteer named Sanjay Roy, who is associated with the Kolkata police.

The incident sparked protests in several cities and an attack on a medical college campus as doctors and paramedics in several cities across India demand better and safer working conditions.

Scores of people went on a rampage at a medical college campus in eastern India, attacking vehicles and ransacking patient wards Wednesday night (14 August).

Government hospitals in several cities across the country have since suspended medical services except for emergency departments as protesters demanded justice, claiming that it was a case of a gang rape and more were involved.

Police in India recorded 31,516 reports of rape in 2022, a 20 per cent increase from 2021, according to the National Crime Records Bureau.

Many cases of crimes against women go unreported in India due to stigma surrounding sexual violence.