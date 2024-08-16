Kolkata doctor case live: Mamata Banerjee to lead protest rally demanding justice for raped and murdered medic
West Bengal chief minister demands death penalty for those accused in rape and murder of 31-year-old doctor at capital Kolkata’s RG Kar medical college
Louise Thomas
Editor
India's only woman chief minister, Mamata Banerjee, will lead a rally demanding justice for a junior doctor raped and killed at one of the prominent state-run hospitals in West Bengal.
A 31-year-old postgraduate trainee was found dead at a seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in state capital Kolkata on 9 August during her 36-hour-long shift. A subsequent autopsy confirmed sexual assault.
One suspect has been arrested in the case, a civil volunteer named Sanjay Roy, who is associated with the Kolkata Police. The case has since been taken over by the federal Central Bureau of Investigation amid calls for an unbiased and transparent inquiry into the crime.
Hospital services across government hospitals were affected and thousands of patients suffered after doctors called for an indefinite strike against workplace violence. The strike was withdrawn after two days but more protests have been planned for today.
Hundreds and thousands of women across the country poured on to the streets at midnight demanding justice for the junior doctor as they participated in “reclaim the night” marches.
The Indian Medical Association has announced a 24-hour closure of non-emergency medical services starting 6am (local time) tomorrow.
Protests swell over rape and murder of 31-year-old doctor
Protests have erupted across India over the rape and murder of a 31-year-old junior doctor, who was found dead inside the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in the eastern city of Kolkata.
The victim was last seen after midnight on 9 August before she went to a third-floor seminar hall of the pulmonology department in the emergency building of the hospital during her 36-hour on-call duty.
Her partially naked body with visible marks of abuse was discovered by fellow students after 7am (local time) on Friday.
The local police arrested a civil volunteer associated with the Kolkata Police, Sanjay Roy, and remanded him to 14 days of custody. The suspect has been charged with rape and murder.
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s blog on the ongoing protests in India demanding justice for the rape and murder of a 31-year-old junior doctor in Kolkata, West Bengal.
