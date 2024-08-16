✕ Close Doctor’s rape and murder leads to nationwide protest in India

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

India's only woman chief minister, Mamata Banerjee, will lead a rally demanding justice for a junior doctor raped and killed at one of the prominent state-run hospitals in West Bengal.

A 31-year-old postgraduate trainee was found dead at a seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in state capital Kolkata on 9 August during her 36-hour-long shift. A subsequent autopsy confirmed sexual assault.

One suspect has been arrested in the case, a civil volunteer named Sanjay Roy, who is associated with the Kolkata Police. The case has since been taken over by the federal Central Bureau of Investigation amid calls for an unbiased and transparent inquiry into the crime.

Hospital services across government hospitals were affected and thousands of patients suffered after doctors called for an indefinite strike against workplace violence. The strike was withdrawn after two days but more protests have been planned for today.

Hundreds and thousands of women across the country poured on to the streets at midnight demanding justice for the junior doctor as they participated in “reclaim the night” marches.

The Indian Medical Association has announced a 24-hour closure of non-emergency medical services starting 6am (local time) tomorrow.