India orders repolling at 11 booths in two districts of strife-torn Manipur

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Election Commission of India [ECI] has ordered repolling at 11 polling booths in the northeastern state of Manipur which has been riven by ethnic violence since last year.

The rerun of elections was ordered after incidents of mob violence, booth capturing and destruction of electronic voting machines [EVMs] were reported at various polling stations in the state.

Polling on the two parliamentary seats in Manipur took place on Friday as India kicked off the first phase of elections with nearly one billion people expected to take part in the exercise.

The elections began on 19 April in India.

The fresh voting will take place on Monday at 11 polling booths in two districts of the state, according to an order issued by the Chief Electoral Officer in Manipur.

“The ECI has directed that the poll taken on 19th April 2024, in respect of 11 polling stations of Inner Manipur Constituency to be void, and appointed 22nd April 2024, for taking fresh poll at the said stations,” the order read.

The main opposition Congress party had demanded a rerun at 47 Manipur polling stations after it alleged that booths were captured and elections were rigged.

The state saw scattered incidents of violence on Friday as millions voted in the first phase of elections across the country. Voters in Manipur turned out in large numbers despite the threat of clashes in the region.

There was 72.17 per cent voter turnout in the state.

Women wait to cast their votes at a polling station during the first phase of the general election, in Imphal, Manipur ( REUTERS )

The elections were staged in the state under a major security challenge to authorities, as it remains under the grip of fierce ethnic clashes and bloodshed from last year.

More than 220 people have died and more than 60,000 people have been displaced as members of the majority Meitei and minority Kuki communities have clashed over sharing economic benefits and quotas given to the tribes. The region remains divided between a valley controlled by Meiteis and Kuki-dominated hills, separated by a stretch of no-man’s land monitored by federal paramilitary forces.

Police officers arrive at a spot of a shooting incident outside a polling station during the first phase of the general election, in Moirangkampu in Imphal East ( REUTERS )

A resident, Khoisnam Sayamaima received a bullet injury after an army personnel allegedly opened fire at a polling station in Imphal East, reported the Indian Express. Subsequently, the polling station was vandalised and documents were set ablaze.

Manipur chief electoral officer, Pradeep Kumar Jha said that a voting machine was damaged in one of the polling booths while one of the polling stations was vandalised.

According to poll officials, around eight electronic voting machines were damaged in Imphal East and West districts.