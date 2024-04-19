For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The first phase of the mammoth general elections in India began on Friday morning with voters queuing up at polling booths in 102 constituencies across 21 states.

At least 969 million registered voters – 471 million of them women – are expected to cast their ballots in seven phases of voting spread over 44 days. The votes will be counted and the results announced on 4 June.

Polling started at 7am and will continue until 6pm. If there are still voters in the queue then, however, they shall be allowed to cast their ballot. Voters began lining up outside polling stations much before they opened at 7:00am (0130 GMT) amid tight security, including senior citizens who needed help to reach the booths.

The elections are intended to choose 543 members of the lower house of parliament, called the Lok Sabha. The party or coalition that secures a simple majority will appoint the prime minister and form the next government.

Narendra Modi, 73, is seeking a third consecutive term as prime minister against an alliance of opposition parties led by the Congress.

Polls indicate that Modi’s ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies are most likely to win, maintaining their hold on power for five more years.

Such a prospect has sparked concern among scholars and analysts who argue that Mr Modi’s return to power will further entrench the country’s status as an “electoral autocracy”.

Supporters of the opposition Congress party attend an election rally addressed by party leader Rahul Gandhi in Mandya, on 17 April 2024 ( Getty Images )

Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal, collectively home to 475 million people, have a seven-day voting span while other states have one day to vote.

The run-up to the elections has been tense.

Just a weeks before, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi’s chief minister and a prominent rival of Modi, was arrested on corruption charges, while Hemant Soren, another Modi critic and former chief minister of Jharkhand, was detained in connection with a land scam.

Both leaders deny any wrongdoing.

Through such moves, critics say, the BJP has weakened the opposition in the country and crippled its ability to challenge the ruling party.

The ruling party is also accused of monopolising the media space and mostly enjoys positive coverage.

On top of that, the BJP claims the abrogation of Article 370, which gave special status to the conflict-ridden erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir – was a massive win.

Then, the inauguration of a grand Hindu temple built on the demolished ruins of an ancient mosque in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh was presented as another feather in “Hindu-first” BJP’s hat. This is expected to favour Modi in the polls.

A poster of prime minister Narendra Modi is put up in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh, ahead of India’s national elections, on 16 April 2024 ( AFP via Getty Images )

Meanwhile, about 15 million polling officials and security personnel will supervise the operation of 5.5 million electronic voting machines deployed across more than a million polling stations nationwide.

The elections – often called the “festival of democracy” by some media houses – involve thousands of candidates representing over 2,400 political parties. In the 2019 election, there were upwards of 8,000 candidates vying for the 543 seats.

India’s electoral process ranks among the costliest globally, with parties and candidates shelling out an estimated $8.7bn (£7bn) in 2019 to woo over 900 million eligible voters.

Modi has positioned himself as not only a formidable leader in India but a global statesman. At one point in time, however, he was persona non grata in the US and the UK.

In March 2005, the US refused him a diplomatic visa and revoked his visa due to suspected involvement – or rather, his lack of action – in the 2002 communal riots in Gujarat, where he was then the chief minister.

Now, though, Modi enjoys US president Joe Biden’s support. Biden welcomed Modi for a state visit last year, aiming to strengthen his ties with the leader of a nation of 1.4 billion people and one of the fastest-growing economies.

The second phase of elections is on 26 April. Third, fourth, fifth and sixth phases are on 7, 13, 20, 25 May, and the final phase on 1 June.