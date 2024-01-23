Crowds rush to newly inaugurated Hindu temple on site of razed mosque in India

Crowds rushed to visit the site of the Ram Mandir temple in the city of Ayodhya on Tuesday (23 January).

India’s prime minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the temple, having made a campaign promise to get it built.

He said it heralded “a new era” for the country.

The temple replaces a 16th-century mosque torn down by Hindu mobs in 1992, sparking riots in which nearly 2,000 people died.

Around 100,000 visitors are expected to the site each day for the next few months.