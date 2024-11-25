Three men killed after GPS leads car off broken bridge into river

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Three people lost their lives in India when their car veered off a partially collapsed bridge into a river after the driver was allegedly misdirected by the GPS navigation system.

According to the police, the navigation system had not been updated to reflect the bridge’s damaged condition from floods last year.

The incident occured in Badaun district of the most populous state of Uttar Pradesh around 10am on Sunday, when the group was travelling from Bareilly to Dataganj.

The victims included two brothers, Amit Kumar and Vivek Kumar, who had hired a taxi for their journey from Badaun to Bareilly. The third individual was their friend, Ajit Kumar.

All three men were aged between 28 and 35, reported the Hindustan Times. According to the police, the GPS displayed the route as operational near Dataganj in Badaun, as the bridge had been in use until a section caved during the 2023 floods.

However, the route was neither closed, nor were any signages installed.

“Earlier this year, floods had caused the front portion of the bridge to collapse into the river, but this change had not been updated in the system,” said circle officer Ashutosh Shivam.

Mr Shivam noted that the absence of safety barriers or warning signs on the approach to the bridge contributed to the fatal accident. The driver, relying on navigation, was unaware of the danger and drove off the damaged section.

Upon being alerted, police teams from Faridpur, Bareilly, and Dataganj rushed to the scene. The car and the victims’ bodies were recovered from the river, Mr Shivam added.

The deceased have been sent for post-mortem examinations, and authorities are conducting further investigations into the incident.