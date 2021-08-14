“Sedition is a colonial law. It suppresses freedoms. It was used against Mahatma Gandhi, [Bal Gangadhar] Tilak... Is this law necessary after 75 years of independence?” asked the chief justice of the Supreme Court of India earlier in July, in what was deemed to be an unprecedented judicial criticism of the law.

“The use of sedition is like giving a saw to the carpenter to cut a piece of wood, and he uses it to cut the entire forest itself,” added chief justice NV Ramana.

He made these remarks as the court heard petitions seeking to challenge the constitutional validity of a colonial-era law, also known as section 124A of the Indian Penal Code.