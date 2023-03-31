For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

At least 35 people lost their lives and dozens more were injured inside a temple in India when the roof of a stepwell collapsed due to heavy footfall on Thursday.

The incident took place at the Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal temple in central India’s Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Local officials said a massive crowd of pilgrims were at the temple for the Hindu festival of Ram Navami.

“We have rescued 18 people, 35 have been found dead and 16 are injured,” Ilayaraja T, a top local government official, was quoted as saying by Reuters.

So far, a team of 140 people have been deployed by the state government to help with the search and rescue operation. It includes at least 75 army personnel as well.

A senior police official from Indore Pawan Sharma told local media that out of the 18, 16 are currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital for their injuries. He said that the other “two are doing fine”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences to the families of those dead at the temple: “Extremely pained by the mishap in Indore. Spoke to CM Shivraj Chouhan ji and took an update on the situation. The state government is spearheading rescue and relief work at a quick pace. My prayers [are] with all those affected and their families.”

Chief minister of the state Mr Chouhan has launched a probe into the incident that led to the deaths. He has asked the local officials in Indore to investigate the cause of the collapse of the roof of the stepwell inside the temple compound.

An exgratia of Rs 500,000 (£4,913) has been announced for the families of the dead and Rs 50,000 (£493) for the injured in the incident.

The CM told the media on Thursday: “Due to the heavy load on the stepwell, it sank. I have given instructions to investigate the incident. In this unfortunate incident, the government stands with all those families with full sensitivity, whom we could not save.”

Eyewitnesses said that more than 30 people who were standing on the roof of the well fell inside when it collapsed due to heavy footfall.

Rescue team members were seen offering ropes and ladders to those inside the well.

Indian Express reported that the Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal temple in Patel Nagar, Indore, had been constructed after covering the well about four decades ago.

President of India Droupadi Murmu also expressed her “deepest condolences to all the bereaved families” and said that she was “deeply saddened by the news of the death of many people in the accident in Indore”.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed his anguish over the mishap. “The news of the accident during the festival at Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple in Indore is very sad. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who died in this accident. I hope for the speedy recovery of all the injured,” he tweeted.

One eyewitness, Prakash Patel, was quoted as saying by AFP that “some people inside the well clung to an iron mesh, and many of those who died were women and children”.