India not pulling out its defence personnel from Maldives yet, says navy chief

India has not pulled out its defence personnel from Maldives and said it was awaiting a decision from the archipelago in its southern nook, navy chief said on Thursday.

On being asked about the return of Indian defence personnel from Maldives, navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar told broadcaster CNN-News 18: “We await instructions, whatever is the decision.”

Delhi has “not really” issued any communication to its naval forces stationed in Maldives so far, he said. Delhi and Male are engaged in a diplomatic tussle after Maldives president Mohamed Muizzu showed diplomatic bent towards Beijing in the region as India and China compete for influence.

At least 88 Indian soldiers are reportedly posted in Maldives, along with 12 medical personnel from the Indian armed forces. The Indian troops have been deployed in the archipelago for maintaining and operating two rescue and reconnaissance helicopters, and a donated Dornier maritime surveillance aircraft.

Maldives had used the Indian military equipment to carry out search and rescue operations and surveillance of its Exclusive Economic Zone. Maldives has used the aircraft for humanitarian assistance and relief operations by ferrying people in medical emergencies from outlying islands.

Mr Muizzu’s critical election plank, which also catapulted him to victory last year, was to end Maldives’s “India First” policy, followed by asking India to withdraw its troops by 15 March.

A breakdown in relations could affect the Maldives more since many of its citizens travel to India for healthcare and education while most staples and medicines are imported from that country.

In a breakaway move, Mr Muizzu said Maldivians will now be able to also go to hospitals in Thailand and the United Arab Emirates and staples will be imported from Turkey.

Throughout the election campaign, the Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM), led by Mr Muizzu, asserted that India intended to utilise the military base under construction on Uthuruthilafalhu Island, near Male, as part of a plan to seize control of the country.

Several factors contributed to the fear and apprehension about India in the Maldives. Observers say one was a controversy over helicopters provided by India for humanitarian purposes.

Another was a perceived lack of transparency in dealings with India by the Ibrahim Mohamed Solih-led government and reliance on India for maritime security.

The move could benefit Beijing significantly as it will earn a regional ally near India’s maritime limits in south Asia, providing it direct access to central Asia where it has many allies.