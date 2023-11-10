India appeals death sentences handed to its former naval officers in Qatar

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

India has filed an appeal against the death sentences handed by Qatar to eight of its former naval officers, a spokesperson from the country’s Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

The eight men were employees of the Al Dahra consulting company which advises the Qatari government on the acquisition of submarines.

While specific charges against the detained Indians have not been released by Qatar or the Indian government, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) at the time expressed shock over the verdict, adding that they were exploring all legal options.

Speaking to media during a weekly briefing, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the Indian embassy in Doha received another consular access to the detainees on Tuesday.

"An appeal has already been filed in the case," Mr Bagchi said as he asserted that the naval officers will continue to receive consular support from New Delhi.

"The judgment is confidential and has only been shared with the legal team. They are now pursuing further legal steps and an appeal has already been filed. We will also remain engaged with the Qatari authorities in this matter," he said.

Identified as Captain Navtej Singh Gill, Captain Birendra Kumar Verma, Captain Saurabh Vasisht, Commander Amit Nagpal, Commander Purnendu Tiwari, Commander Sugunakar Pakala, Commander Sanjeev Gupta, and Sailor Rajesh, the veterans were arrested last year on suspicion of spying for Israel on Qatar’s military submarine programme.

The ministry is in touch with the family of the veterans and external affairs minister S Jaishankar has already met them earlier this month, said Mr Bagchi as he appealed to “everyone not to engage in speculation considering the sensitive nature of the case”.

The retired navy officers reportedly had distinguished service records of up to 20 years and held crucial roles, including that of instructors in the force.

India had described the October 27 ruling as “deeply shocking”, and said it was exploring all legal options.

The charges against the eight men were filed on 25 March this year, and the trial began four days later. In May, Dahra Global closed its operations in Doha and since then all the employees have returned home.