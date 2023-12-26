For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

India has vowed “strict action” and launched an investigation into the suspected drone strike on a vessel off its coast, an incident that has sparked a diplomatic row between Iran and the US.

At least two vessels bound to India were hit by suspected drone strikes over the weekend.

In his first comments since the attack on Saturday, Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh promised to find out those responsible for the attack even from the “depths of the sea”.

He blamed the attack on “jealousy and hatred” among certain forces due to India’s “growing economic and strategic power” in the ocean.

“The Indian Navy has increased surveillance of the sea. Whoever has carried out this attack, we will find them even from the seabed and strict action will be taken against them,” Mr Singh said.

An Israel-affiliated merchant vessel, MV Chem Pluto, was bound for India’s southern Mangalore port from Saudi Arabia when it was hit by an unidentified drone strike on Saturday.

A crew of 21 Indians and a Vietnamese national were onboard when it came under attack, 200 nautical miles southwest of the Veraval coast in Gujarat, leading to an explosion and fire.

No one was injured in the attack.

The MV Chem Puluto, escorted by India’s ICGS Vikram, docked in Mumbai on Monday and is scheduled to undergo mandatory checks by the various inspecting authorities before undertaking Ship to Ship (STS) transfer of cargo, it said. This will likely be followed by repairs.

On Sunday a Gaban-flagged oil tanker, MV Sai Baba, was hit in the southern Red Sea along with another Norwegian-flagged ship. MV Sai Baba was bound for India with 25 crew members but no casualties were reported.

"Further forensic and technical analysis will be required to establish the vector of attack, including type and amount of explosive used," the statement added.

The Pentagon on Sunday alleged that Iran was behind the attack MV Chem Pluto, which comes amid a series of attacks on international vessels in the Red Sea in the wake of Israel’s war with Hamas.

Citing newly released intelligence, it said the one-way attack drone was launched from Iran and Tehran was “deeply involved” in the planning of Houthi attacks on vessels as well as supplying weapons, financial support and training.

Iran’s foreign ministry on Monday called a US claim that Iran had attacked the ship near India "baseless".