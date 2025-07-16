Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 20-year-old student in India set herself on fire at her college campus after alleging sexual harassment by a professor, an incident that has prompted national outrage and calls for an inquiry from political leaders.

The woman, a second-year undergraduate studying education at Fakir Mohan Autonomous College in Balasore, Odisha, self-immolated on Saturday, moments after leaving the office of the college principal. She suffered over 90 per cent burns and was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Science in Bhubaneswar, where she died late on Monday night.

Her father, speaking to local media, accused the college of conspiring against his daughter. “My daughter was killed,” he said in Hindi, breaking down on television. “She always raised her voice in college, so they targeted her. Everyone forced her to die. Is this not murder?”

He claimed that his daughter had complained of sexual harassment by Sameer Ranjan Sahoo, the head of the education department, accusing him of demanding sexual favours and threatening to ruin her career. “She didn’t open up completely but said the accused was pressuring her,” he said, reported India Today.

Mr Sahoo has been suspended and arrested, with a local court placing him under 14 days’ judicial custody.

The student had formally approached the college’s Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), naming Mr Sahoo and claiming that the principal, Dillip Ghosh, and other college authorities failed to act on her initial complaints. The ICC is said to have promised action, but the family say none was taken. She had also approached the police and even met her local MP, but the family say the alleged harassment continued.

Mr Ghosh was suspended as principal by the college on Sunday, and arrested on Monday when the student was still in critical condition in hospital.

Local opposition leader Bhakta Charan Das, the Odisha Congress Party chief, announced a state-wide shut-down on 17 July to protest the “collapse of the justice redressal system”.

Thousands attended the student’s cremation in her home village on Tuesday, including the local state legislator from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, Pratap Sarangi, and other officials. Mohan Charan Majhi, Odisha’s chief minister, expressed his condolences and vowed “strict action” while offering £18,500 in compensation for the family.

The case has triggered a political storm in Odisha and beyond. Former chief minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) party leader Naveen Patnaik blamed the BJP-led state government, calling the girl’s death “institutional betrayal” and a result of “planned injustice”.

“She went from pillar to post for justice but was failed by the very system meant to protect her,” Mr Patnaik wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “She did not die due to injuries alone, but because the state left her alone in her struggle.”

National opposition leader Rahul Gandhi called the student’s death “an organised murder by the system” and said those meant to protect her “kept breaking her”. In a sharply worded post on X calling out prime minister Narendra Modi, he added: “Whether in Odisha or Manipur, the daughters of the nation are burning, breaking, and dying. And you [prime minister Narendra Modi] remain silent.”

India's opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi called the student’s death “an organised murder by the system” ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Mr Gandhi was politicising the incident, stating that the welfare of women was a top priority for the BJP-led central government.

In response to the public outcry, the University Grants Commission (UGC), a statutory body under the education ministry, has set up a fact-finding team led by Raj Kumar Mittal. The panel will examine the circumstances of the student’s death, review the college’s compliance with regulatory norms, and assess the effectiveness of anti-harassment mechanisms.

Other members of the committee include UGC joint secretary Ashima Mangla, Gujarat University vice-chancellor Neerja Gupta, and former UGC member Sushma Yadav. The panel has been asked to submit its report by 22 July.

The UGC said the committee would visit the college, engage with students, staff and administrators, and assess the safety measures and institutional culture related to student welfare.

Meanwhile, the victim’s family continues to demand answers. “Why was she called alone to the principal’s office? What happened inside? Why were we not informed?” her father asked while speaking to ANI. “I request the government to acknowledge that my daughter didn't die, she was killed, and everyone should be charged with murder," he said.