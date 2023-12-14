Indian parliament intruders charged under anti-terror laws

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Delhi Police filed charges under India’s stringent anti-terror laws against four people, a day after a major security breach at parliament in the national capital.

Five people were arrested so far with the sixth still on the run, police said. Authorities registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the security breach.

On Wednesday, two individuals entered India’s lower house of parliament and hurled smoke bombs. They created chaos by leaping into the well where lawmakers typically sit.

They let off smoke canisters, filling the space with a yellow gas. The Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered an inquiry into the breach.

The accused who hatched the plan were identified by the police as Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Neelam Azad, Amol Shinde and Vishal Sharma. The sixth accomplice, Lalit Jha, is on the run.

The Indian Express quoted an unidentified senior official from Delhi Police as saying: “We have made their arrest and are conducting raids to nab their associate Lalit Jha who is absconding at the moment.”

All the accused are scheduled to be produced before a court later on Thursday.

Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D dived inside the Lok Sabha from the visitors’ gallery during the session and sprayed yellow gas. While, outside the parliament, Amol Shinde and Neelam Azad were found protesting.

The fifth accomplice, Vishal Sharma was nabbed from Gurugram in the national capital region.

The four reportedly stayed at Vishal Sharma’s home before the attack.

The accused started planning the security breach in January, and one of them, Manoranjan D, even went on a reconnaissance by visiting the parliament complex when the monsoon session was on.

Police said Manoranjan D recently collaborated with the personal staff of a member of parliament, Pratap Simha, his local MP, to obtain a visitor’s pass for 14 December.

However, due to a clerical error, the pass was scheduled for 13 December. On Tuesday, the official staff contacted him, instructing him to collect the pass. On Wednesday morning, using a radio taxi, Manoranjan D and Sagar Sharma arrived at parliament, leaving other accomplices waiting outside.

The Lok Sabha secretariat suspended eight security personnel in response to the significant breach and implemented enhanced security measures as the winter session resumed.

The six accused, hailing from different states across India, were familiar with each other, though their families were unaware of their activities, police said.

As per initial investigations by the police, they were unhappy with their unemployed state, the government’s response to the farmers’ protest, and the Manipur crisis.

It remains unclear if they had affiliations with any organisation.

Neelam Azad, who claimed to be a student, had completed multiple degrees and was preparing for competitive exams. Amol Shinde is from Maharashtra’s Latur, and Manoranjan D is from Mysusu, within Mr Simha’s constituency.

They had known each other for the past four years through social media.

The six accused, Lalit Jha, is a Kolkata-based teacher and is believed to be the main conspirator of the breach, according to police.

The incident occurred on the 22nd anniversary of a deadly 2001 terrorist attack on the parliament, which claimed the lives of 14 people, including security officers and attackers.

Live televised footage captured lawmakers’ shock as they tried to catch the intruders climbing from desk to desk during the incident.