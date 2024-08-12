Indian YouTuber lands in trouble with viral video of ‘traditional peacock curry’

Support truly

A YouTuber has found himself in trouble with the law after sharing a recipe video featuring the meat of peacock – India’s national bird.

Kodam Pranay Kumar, a YouTuber from the state of Telangana with 277,000 subscribers, is under investigation for allegedly violating laws that protect peacocks from hunting and killing. He typically garners 500 to 1,000 views on his recipe videos.

Mr Kumar is charged with posting a video titled “traditional peacock curry” on his YouTube channel.

Akhil Mahajan, the superintendent of police for the Rajanna-Sircilla district, stated: “A case has been registered under the relevant laws, and the strictest action will be taken against him and anyone else involved in such activities.”

He further added: “He (Kumar) will also be remanded.”

Animal rights activists claimed that Mr Kumar frequently shared similar videos on his channel.

Officials investigating the case reported that a team of forest officials visited his village and detained him under the Wildlife Protection Act, according to India Today.

A sample of meat, purported to be chicken curry, found in his house has been sent for forensic analysis.

In India, peacocks are protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. The Indian peafowl, the animal group that includes the male peacock, enjoys one of the highest levels of protection under the law as the national bird. The hunting, killing, or capturing of the bird is strictly prohibited, and those found in violation face imprisonment for a minimum term of three years, up to a maximum of seven years, along with a fine.

This is not the first instance of individuals being apprehended for consuming peacock meat.

In June, two farmers from Telangana’s Vikarabad district were arrested for allegedly eating a peacock. Forest officials alerted authorities after discovering peacock feathers in an open field with the bird’s body missing. The peacock was believed to have died of electrocution before the two farmers took it away.

In 2023, three labourers in Odisha were arrested for hunting a peacock and eating its meat. Forest officials raided a brick factory after receiving a tip-off to arrest the professional hunters who used to lay traps to hunt birds and animals.

The officials recovered 1.5kg of peacock meat as well as feathers along with snares and net from the possession of the three men.