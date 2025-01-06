Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

India has issued a nationwide red alert for zoos and animal rescue centres after three tigers and a leopard died of H5N1 avian influenza.

The four big cats died late last month at a rescue centre in Nagpur, in the western state of Maharashtra, after contracting the virus, authorities said.

The animals, relocated from Chandrapur to the Gorewada Rescue Centre earlier last month after instances of human-wildlife conflict, showed symptoms shortly after arrival and died by 30 December.

Samples taken from the carcasses tested positive for H5N1 on 1 January.

The central government has now issued an alert to all zoos, advising vigilance for symptoms in captive animals. Maharashtra’s forest department has also placed its zoos and rescue centres on high alert, with containment measures in place at Gorewada, including disinfection and staff precautions.

After medical checks, staff at the centre have been equipped with personal protective equipment as a precautionary measure.

“It is a highly contagious viral disease with zoonotic ramifications. It is, therefore, advised that all zoos remain alert and vigilant for any symptoms among captive animals housed in zoos and incidence, if any, in nearby areas,” the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying said in an advisory on 3 January.

While no other animal at the Nagpur centre has shown symptoms, investigations are underway to determine the virus’s source.

“We came to know about the deaths in the last week of December, after which we followed protocols and sent samples for testing. The reports showed H5N1 positive, but none of us are aware of the source of transmission,” Shatanik Bhagwat, divisional manager of the Gorewada centre, was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

It is suspected, however, that the tigers and the leopard contracted the virus through exposure to contaminated food sources like raw poultry.

The rescue facility, typically off limits to visitors, has temporarily halted operations.