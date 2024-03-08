Investigators bust ring trafficking Indians to fight for Russia in Ukraine

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

India’s federal investigation agency says it has busted a major international human trafficking network involved in sending workers to the Russia-Ukraine war under the guise of lucrative job offers.

Multiple from India’s Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at 15 places in seven cities including the capital New Delhi on Thursday.

The raids came amid growing media reports of Indian nationals being unwittingly recruited to join the Russian army in its invasion of Ukraine after they moved countries in response to adverts for jobs seeking “army helpers”.

At least two Indians have died so far, with the most recent one reported on Wednesday, while about 35 people are believed to be fighting in the war, said a CBI spokesperson.

The federal investigations agency has so far recovered £471,500 in their raid, along with incriminating documents, electronic records such laptops, mobiles, desktops and CCTV footage, according to local media reports.

“Searches are on. Certain suspects have also been detained for questioning at various locations. So far, around 35 instances of victims sent abroad have been established. The identity of more trafficking victims are being established. Investigation is continuing (sic),” a CBI spokesperson said.

The probe was launched based on a preliminary complaint, locally known as a First Information Report (FIR), filed on 6 March. It named private visa consultancy firms and agents accused of being engaged in trafficking, reported The Times of India.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Indian embassy in Russia confirmed the “tragic death” of Mohammed Asfan, a clothes seller from Hyderabad. He travelled to Russia via Dubai in November seeking work with his family claiming he was “duped” by a Middle East-based agent and did not know he would be forced to fight on the frontline, where he was killed.

In February, the government of India urged its nationals to “stay away” from the Russia-Ukraine war, while calling on Russian authorities to expedite the release of its citizens.

On Friday, the Indian foreign ministry said it had “strongly taken up the matter with the Russian government for early discharge of such Indian nationals”.

“We once again appeal to Indian nationals to not be swayed by offers made by agents for support jobs with the Russian Army. This is fraught with danger and risk to life,” it said in a statement.