At least 60 killed as suspension bridge collapses in India with 400 people on it

At least 60 people have died after a suspension bridge collapsed in India, reportedly plunging hundreds of people into a river below and leaving others clinging to the structure’s cables and twisted remains.

The 230-metre bridge in the western state of Gujarat had been closed for six months and was reopened just last week, having been built during British colonial rule in the 1800s.

More than 400 people were on the bridge when it collapsed into the Machhu River, local broadcaster Zee News reported.

State minister Brijesh Merja told television channels that 60 people have died so far and that 17 people were admitted to hospitals, warning that casualties may rise as rescue operations were ongoing.

“Many have been rescued from the river and some are still missing,” Amit Jhala, a senior official at the state-run hospital housing victims of the disaster, told Reuters.

The bridge is situated in the centre of the town of Morbi, and officials told the the Press Trust of India news agency that it gave way as it could not handle the number of people on it.

Prime minister Narendra Modi, who is in his home state Gujarat for a three-day visit, said he had directed the state chief minister to mobilise teams urgently for the rescue operation and pledged compensation for the families of the deceased.

Officials said the victims were mostly local people who were visiting the bridge for recreational purposes. Following its collapse, footage showed people clinging onto its remains, some clambering up cables in a bid to make it to the river bank, while others swam to safety.

The bridge had reopened just last week following months of renovations (REUTERS/Stringer)

Morbi is one of the largest ceramic manufacturing clusters in the world and accounts for more than 80 per cent of India’s ceramic output.

The incident comes ahead of elections in Gujarat expected to be held this year, with the current term of Mr Modi’s ruling party ending in February.

Additional reporting by agencies