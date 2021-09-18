It was drizzling when Haris Uddin, 44, stepped out to fish on the lake near his home in the northeast Indian state of Assam. With a family back home entirely dependent on his ability to catch and sell fish, he had gone out to work on days rainier than that of 9 September, says his brother-in-law Muslim Uddin Sikdar, 55.

“Haris was alone on his boat when the lightning struck him,” he tells The Independent. “As it hit him, the boat turned and he fell into the lake.” A relative who saw this raised the alarm. “We quickly went into the lake to look for him. At first we thought he was alive, so we immediately took him to the hospital. But there, the doctor declared him dead on arrival.”

His body was burnt all down his left-hand side. Uddin, the sole bread-winner in the family, is survived by four daughters, a son, a wife and his 80-year-old mother.