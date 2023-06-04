India train crash – latest: Guilty will be ‘severely punished’, PM Modi warns as families identify bodies
Rescuers bring 100 bodies to Odisha state capital as families gather to identify their loved ones
Indian prime minister Narendra Modi has visited the accident site and the survivors of the train tragedy in Odisha that claimed the lives of nearly 300 people and injured more than 800.
“I don’t have words to express my sorrow. The government will do everything to help those injured. If anyone is found responsible for the accident, they will be severely punished,” he said.
Officials are investigating whether signal error was the likely cause of a train crash. At least 50 ambulances with over 100 bodies arrived in state capital Bhubaneswar last night for families to identify the dead.
Signalling problems and a corroded track were the focus of inquries after an express train, a goods train and a third locomotive collided on Friday.
Families gather to identify at least 100 bodies brought from crash site
Friends and family members of passengers killed in the devastating collision of two passenger trains in India have gathered in the Odisha state capital Bhubaneshwar to identify at least 100 bodies brought in by 50 ambulances from areas close to the crash site.
A 21-year-old man who painted houses for a living in the south Indian city of Chennai was among the hundreds of people killed in the country’s deadliest train accident in decades.
People from the victim Rajib Dakua’s village arrived today in the Odisha capital to identify Dakua’s decomposing corpse.
A group of six-seven men in their early 20s were on their way to Chennai from Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal on board the Coromandel Express when the accident took place, The Independent’s Alisha Rahaman Sarkar reports.
More on the ongoing measures to identify the bodies of victims here:
Man, 21, who was about to get married next month among Indian train crash dead
Families gather in Bhubaneshwar to indentify at least 100 bodies brought in by 50 ambulances
Breaking: India train crash that killed at least 288 ‘likely caused by signal error’
A signal error is thought to be the cause of a train crash that has killed at least 288 people in India, it has been reported.
The passenger Coromandel Express rammed into a goods train in Balasore city in Odisha state on Friday causing between 10 and 12 carriages to derail. A third train was also involved in the aftermath.
See the whole story here.
Aerial visuals show restoration work underway to restore tracks
Aerial view of restoration work reveals the extent of the damage from devastating trail collision being fixed by workers.
The railway ministry said more than 1000 workers engaged in restoration using 7 Poclain machines, 2 accident relief trains, and 3 to 4 cranes.
“Restoration work is ongoing at Warfooting at train accident site in Balasore, Odisha with 1000+ Manpower working tirelessly,” the ministry tweeted.
“I commend each and every person belonging to the teams of railways, NDRF, ODRAF, local authorities, police, fire service, volunteers and others who are working tirelessly on the ground and strengthening the rescue ops. Proud of their dedication,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.
Over 1,000 injured, more than 100 need critical care, health minister says
Indian health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said more than 1,000 people were injured by the devastating train collision in Odisha on Friday of whom over 100 patients need critical care.
Many doctors from the nation’s capital New Delhi, carrying modern equipment and medicines, have made their way on an air force plane to Odisha to care for the patients, news agency PTI reported citing sources.
Families of victims have gathered in the Odisha state capital of Bhubaneshwar to identify at least 100 bodies brought from areas near the crash site.
Federal railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said special trains are being run for patients to reach their homes after their treatment.
UN secretary-general shares condolences for victims' families
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres said he was deeply saddened by the loss of life and injury in the deadly train accident in Odisha.
“The secretary-general extends his deep condolences to the families of the victims, as well as the people and government of India,” a spokesperson to Mr Guterres said.
“He wishes a swift and full recovery to those who were injured,” the spokesperson added.
Doctors from Delhi taken in Air Force plane to aid train crash victims
Doctors from several central government hospitals in Delhi were reportedly rushed to Odisha, where two trains collided on Friday, leading to the deadliest rail accidents in India in decades.
Official death count according to the state administration is 270, Indian railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.
With the bodies of nearly a hundred victims of the rail disaster remaining unidentified and hundreds more injured, doctors from Delhi government hospitals have been rushed to Odisha in an Indian airforce plane to provide health aid to survivors, news agency PTI reported.
'Root cause' of tragedy identified, railways minister says
Indian railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said today that the “root cause” of the tragic collision of trains that killed over 250 people has been identified.
“Root cause of accident and people responsible for it have been identified...” Mr Vaishnaw said, according to news agency ANI.
“The commissioner of railway safety has investigated the matter and let the investigation report come...but we have identified the cause of the incident and the people responsible for it,” he said, blaming the accident on “electronic interlocking.”
“Right now our focus is on restoration,” the railways minister said, without revealing further information on the cause behind the accident.
“Restoration work is being carried out expeditiously as per his (PM Modi’s) instructions. As of now, the official death count as per the state administration is 270,” Mr Vaishnaw said, according to PTI news agency.
Federal health minister to take stock of assistance provided to survivors
Indian health minister Mansukh Mandaviya arrived today at AIIMS Bhubaneswar where the bodies of over 100 victims of the horrifying rail tragedy are kept for identification by family members.
The Independent learned that about 50 ambulances with over 100 dead bodies arrived at the hospital last night with families starting to identify the deceased.
Mr Mandaviya is visiting a medical college in Cuttack, Bhubaneshwar to take stock of assistance being provided to the injured victims of the accident, Alisha Rahaman Sarkar reports.
Over 100 bodies of victims remain identified
The bodies of 160 passengers who died in the Odisha train crash reportedly remain unidentified.
About 100 of the 160 unidentified bodies – among the more than 250 victims of the horrifying accident – will reportedly be kept in Bhubaneshwar’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital, Times of India reported.
“We saw the news on TV that there was a big accident in Odisha. My younger brother was on the Coromandel Express that left after 3pm from Howrah,” Sheikh Sahagir, the family member of a deceased passenger, told The Independent‘s Alisha Rahman Sarkar.
“He got married two years back and has a wife at home who is unaware of the situation. We have told her he is under treatment,” Mr Sahagir, who had arrived at AIIMS Bhubaneshwar to identify the deceased passenger’s body said, adding that he rushed in a rented car “the minute” he heard about the news.
PM Modi vows 'stringent' punishment for those behind deadly train crash
Indian prime minister Narendra Modi has said people found guilty over the deadly train collision in Odisha that killed over 250 people and left hundreds injured would be “punished stringently.”
Mr Modi visited the site of the accident yesterday, labelling the collision “painful.”
He said the government would do its utmost to help survivors of the horrifying crash and strictly punish those found responsible.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies