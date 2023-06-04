✕ Close Scene of India train crash as death toll rises

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi has visited the accident site and the survivors of the train tragedy in Odisha that claimed the lives of nearly 300 people and injured more than 800.

“I don’t have words to express my sorrow. The government will do everything to help those injured. If anyone is found responsible for the accident, they will be severely punished,” he said.

Officials are investigating whether signal error was the likely cause of a train crash. At least 50 ambulances with over 100 bodies arrived in state capital Bhubaneswar last night for families to identify the dead.

Signalling problems and a corroded track were the focus of inquries after an express train, a goods train and a third locomotive collided on Friday.