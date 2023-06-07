✕ Close India train crash: Families of victims speak out after fatal derailment

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik praised local residents for saving over 1,000 lives as they swung into action immediately to help passengers following the fatal train accident on Friday.

People providing support to rescue operations and the long queues for blood donation are "sights rare but invaluable", he said on Tuesday.

"Doctors, medical students, general public, and all had one thing in mind – let's save [lives], as many as we can. And we have saved more than a thousand lives,” Mr Patnaik said, adding: "I am proud of my people. I am proud of Odisha."

The death toll from the three-train crash was raised again to 288 on Tuesday, state chief secretary PK Jena said.

At least 205 bodies have been identified so far and handed over to their families, he added.

Meanwhile, a railways official who was part of the five-member inquiry committee which conducted a preliminary investigation has publicly disagreed with its findings.

Senior section engineer AK Mahanta was among the committee that conducted a spot inquiry that concluded that a signalling error had caused the accident.