Odisha train accident – latest: Locals saved over 1,000 lives after crash, says chief minister
At least 80 bodies remain unclaimed as officials revise the death toll to 288
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik praised local residents for saving over 1,000 lives as they swung into action immediately to help passengers following the fatal train accident on Friday.
People providing support to rescue operations and the long queues for blood donation are "sights rare but invaluable", he said on Tuesday.
"Doctors, medical students, general public, and all had one thing in mind – let's save [lives], as many as we can. And we have saved more than a thousand lives,” Mr Patnaik said, adding: "I am proud of my people. I am proud of Odisha."
The death toll from the three-train crash was raised again to 288 on Tuesday, state chief secretary PK Jena said.
At least 205 bodies have been identified so far and handed over to their families, he added.
Meanwhile, a railways official who was part of the five-member inquiry committee which conducted a preliminary investigation has publicly disagreed with its findings.
Senior section engineer AK Mahanta was among the committee that conducted a spot inquiry that concluded that a signalling error had caused the accident.
Deliberate interference’ caused deadly train accident, railway officials say
India’s deadliest train crash this century was caused by “deliberate interference” with a “fail-proof” electronic system, according to the country’s railway officials.
A probe into the accident was handed to the country’s premier investigating agency, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which will examine if the derailment happened from criminal negligence or sabotage.
Top railways officials claim there is clear evidence of deliberate tampering with the electronic signalling system.
A preliminary investigation by India’s railways ministry identified “signal failure” as the root cause of the accident.
Ministry officials conducting the initial probe spoke anonymously to the Times of India and found “deliberate interference” with the interlocking system operated from a cabin at the Bahanaga Bazar station that oversees the stretch of track.
Shweta Sharma reports.
Officials say ‘deliberate interference’ caused India’s worst train crash this century
Tampering with ‘fail-proof’ interlocking system caused crash that killed 278 and injured 1,100, they claim
All unclaimed bodies moved to AIIMS hospital in Bhubaneswar
All the unidentified bodies have been moved to the AIIMS hospital in Bhubaneswar, East Coast Railway announced on Wednesday.
Over 80 bodies are yet to be identified, officials said.
A helpdesk has been established at the hospital to help the relatives of the victims, while the state forensic laboratory conducts DNA tests on those claiming to identify the severely mutilated bodies.
Odisha chief minister says locals saved over 1,000 lives
Mr Patnaik sanctioned Rs195m (£190,133) for compensation payment to the families of 39 dead persons from Odisha.
People providing support to rescue operations and the long queues for blood donation are “sights rare but invaluable”, he said.
“Doctors, medical students, general public, and all had one thing in mind – let’s save [lives], as many as we can. And we have saved more than a thousand lives,” Mr Patnaik said, adding: “I am proud of my people. I am proud of Odisha.”
Mr Patnaik sanctioned Rs195m (£190,133) for compensation payment to the families of 39 dead persons from Odisha.
Death toll raised to 288 again
The death toll in the fatal Odisha train crash was revised for the fourth time on Tuesday.
Odisha chief secretary PK Jena said after the verification of bodies, the toll was raised to 288.
At least 205 bodies have been identified and handed over to their families, Mr Jena told reporters.
