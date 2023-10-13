Man held for threatening to blow up India vs Pakistan stadium

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been arrested in India for allegedly threatening to bomb the cricket stadium where the much-anticipated India-Pakistan World Cup match is set to take place this weekend.

Karan Mavi, 29, a resident of the western state of Gujarat, allegedly sent an email containing the threat to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on 9 October, police said.

India and Pakistan will match up on Saturday at the 134,000-capacity Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Gujarat, with tickets selling out almost immediately when they went on sale weeks ago.

Police said Mavi’s email in Hindi to the Indian cricket board read: “This time there will be a blast at the Modi stadium in Gujarat. Be cautious on 14.10.2023; do remember that everyone’s soul will be shaken.”

Ahmedabad city’s Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) arrested Mr Mavi on Tuesday on charges of criminal intimidation, reported the Indian Express newspaper.

J H Sindhav, the investigating officer in the case, told the newspaper: “We have done a technical analysis of Mavi’s mobile and his past behaviour and so far, no serious criminal links or objectionable material has been found.”

He said Mr Mavi was a cricket enthusiast and tried to launch a YouTube channel. But he grew increasingly frustrated as his subscribers were not growing in number and appeared to have taken the step to gain popularity, he said.

The high-profile match is expected to be watched by hundreds of millions of cricket fans in South Asia despite calls for a boycott trending online.

The two teams have not met for a one-day international or T20 series in 10 years, and for a test series in 16 years.

Pakistan have never beaten two-time world champions India in a 50-over World Cup match.