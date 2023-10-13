India vs Pakistan LIVE: Cricket World Cup latest updates with Shubman Gill expected to return
Follow all the action from Narendra Modi Stadium
Follow live coverage of India vs Pakistan from the ODI Cricket World Cup today.
The ICC Test Championship sees nine teams compete across a two-year cycle of matches before a two-team final decides the winner. The inaugural competition was won by New Zealand after a thrilling victory over India in June 2021.
The 50-over World Cup is far older and has been competed for since back in 1975. Australia are the record winners having run out victorious on five occasions (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015). England took the 2019 crown after a dramatic Ben Stokes-inspired super-over win over New Zealand at Lord's.
Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below and get the latest Cricket World Cup odds here:
India vs Pakistan: ‘The biggest rivalry in sport’
It is rare when the most highly anticipated match of the tournament is not the final. But India vs Pakistan matches, especially in Cricket World Cups, have taken on an almost mythical status.
There are not many matches that can claim to be followed by up to a billion people, in fact, the football World Cup final is the only one that comes to mind, but the eyes of the cricketing world will be firmly fixed on Ahmedabad on Saturday.
Sport often takes on a political context, you only need to look as far back as the recent World Cup in Qatar to see examples of that. It is not a modern phenomenon either, the sporting boycott of Apartheid South Africa, or during the Cold War when the Olympics became an almost-battle ground for supremacy between the United States and the USSR.
In India and Pakistan, it can be even harder to separate sport and politics.
Sonia Twigg ahead of India vs Pakistan:
India vs Pakistan: ‘The biggest rivalry in sport’
India vs Pakistan matches have attracted a TV audience of over 400 million at previous ICC Cricket World Cups
India vs Pakistan
Teams will be announced at the toss
India vs Pakistan
Follow live coverage of India vs Pakistan from the ODI World Cup today.
The shortest form of the game sees teams compete in Twenty20. The newest format has been an instant global hit with a number of hugely-lucrative competitions massively popular all over the world. Australia are reigning world champions having taken victory in the 2021 tournament.
Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below:
