Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s mother admitted to hospital

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s mother, Heeraben, is admitted to hospital in his home state of Gujarat after she reportedly faced high-blood pressure.

Her condition is now stable, said the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad city, where she is admitted.

Mr Modi is now headed to the city to meet his centenary mother, with security at the hospital beefed up, according to local media reports.

Meanwhile, opposition parliamentarian Rahul Gandhi sent the prime minister his wishes for a speedy recovery for his mother.

“The love between a mother and a son is eternal and priceless. Modi ji, my love and support is with you in this difficult time. I hope your mother gets well soon,” tweeted the Congress party MP.

The report of Mr Modi’s mother’s illness came just a day after his younger brother Prahlad Modi sustained minor injuries in a car accident in the southern state of Karnataka.

The incident occurred near Mysuru city on Tuesday.

A Mecedes-Benz SUV carrying Prahlad Modi, his son, daughter-in-law and grandson hit a divider.

His convoy was also travelling with him when the accident took place while on the way to Mysuru from Bandipur.

Images of the accident showed some damage to the car with the front right wheel missing. The vehicle was moved away by a bulldozer.

According to the police, the car was not speeding at the time of the incident.

“Five members were travelling in a Mercedes-Benz,” Mysuru superintendent of police Seema Latkar was quoted as saying by news channel NDTV.

“The driver wasn’t speeding, however, he lost control and hit the median. The area where the accident took place is not a busy junction and the maximum travel speed is 40-50km per hour."

His six-year-old grandson, Menath, suffered a fracture in his leg, while others suffered cuts and scratches, reported The Times of India.

"The child has suffered a fracture. No one has suffered life-threatening injuries. Everyone’s out of danger," said Dr Madhu, medical superintendent at Jagadguru Sri Shivarathreeshwara (JSS) hospital in Mysuru.

“Our beloved PM [Narendra Modi’s] brother Prahlad Modiji’s family met with an accident near Kadakol, [Mysuru],” tweeted parliamentarian Pratap Simha. “All are out of any kind of danger. Only the grandson has fractured his left leg. Nothing to worry.”

Other functionaries of Mr Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party, including Karnataka’s sports minister Narayan Gowda, also visited the family at the hospital.

Prahlad Modi is two years younger than the prime minister and is the fourth born of his five siblings.