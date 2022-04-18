Dozens of people have been arrested after religious violence engulfed parts of India, including the capital Delhi, over the Easter weekend.

Violent clashes broke out after a procession celebrating the Hindu festival of Hanuman Jayanti – the birth anniversary of Hindu god Hanuman – allegedly attempted to wave saffron flags in front of a mosque in north Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area on Saturday. The colour saffron is associated with Hindu nationalist groups in India.

Members of the mob were seen brandishing swords and guns, and dancing to religious songs. Some youngsters tried to wave saffron flags in front of a local mosque, leading to stone pelting on both sides. Gunshots were fired and some vehicles were set ablaze, according to The Wire.

Both Hindus and Muslims have accused each other of instigating the violence.

The Delhi police, which reports to prime minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist government, was accused of arbitrarily arresting 23 Muslims, including two juveniles, from the economically-backward area following these clashes.

After facing a backlash, Delhi police commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Monday said that eight of those arrested have past criminal records. “No one involved will be spared irrespective of their class, creed and religion,” he claimed.

He also denied reports that some people attempted to hoist saffron flags at the mosque.

Hindu religious flags outside a mosque after clashes broke out during a Hindu religious procession at Jahangipuri, in New Delhi on 17 April (EPA)

The Jahangirpuri violence was the biggest communal flare-up in Delhi in recent weeks, which is still recovering from the scars of the 2020 riots that killed at least 50 people.

Similar religious violence broke out in five states across the country earlier this April during celebrations to the Hindu god Ram, prompting questions about the right-wing weaponising Hindu festivals to target minorities.

In the south Indian city of Hubli, a mob attacked police and vandalised public property on Saturday after a derogatory message targetting Muslims spread on WhatsApp, police said.

At least 88 people were reportedly arrested in connection to the violence after 12 police officials suffered injuries.

"People still gathered near the police station... The mob pelted stones at police, tried to enter the police station and damaged police vehicles," said Labhu Ram, a senior police official probing the incident.

A prohibitory order has been imposed in the city while Karnataka chief minister and leader of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Basavaraj Bommai assured there would be action taken against the perpetrators of violence.

“We have arrested all accused, and further investigation is going on. Action will be taken against the perpetrators after the investigation,” he said, according to news agency ANI.

In another incident, riots broke out after a “minor” road accident between two motorcyclists in the western state of Gujarat on Sunday night.

Both the communities pelted stones at one another, vandalised a shrine and torched at least 10 vehicles. The local police have arrested 19 people for rioting and three others in connection with the accident.