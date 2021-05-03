Will Smith and Shawn Mendes among celebrities backing Jay Shetty’s coronavirus fundraiser

Author and ‘purpose coach’ Jay Shetty and wife Radhi Devlukia-Shetty hosted a virtual fundraiser “Help India Breathe” to raise money to battle the second wave of the Indian Covid crisis.

In partnership with GiveIndia, Indiaspora, and Vinod Khosla, the 33-year-old British podcaster has managed to raise approximately £2,661,415 through his initiative.

Celebrities like actor Will Smith and his wife Jada-Pinkett Smith, and internationally acclaimed singers Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello donated to the fundraiser to show their support for India.

Indian actor Hritik Roshan, American Comedian Ellen DeGeneres, and entrepreneur Jamie Kern Lima also contributed funds.

Shetty took to Instagram to announce: “YOU ARE AMAZING! YOU did this in 48 hours! In just 2 days, we all rallied together for such an important cause and I couldn’t be more proud of our community. Thank you for showing up when it mattered most. Thank you for giving what you could and participating, sharing and engaging.”

“I’m in awe of your HUGE hearts! I wish I could hug each and every one of you. I want you to know I love you! I’m praying for you and sending positive energy your way. The universe will reciprocate with your compassion I promise. My heart is filled with joy knowing that lives will be helped and saved. This is just the beginning! We have a lot of work to do.” he wrote.

This cause was also joined by a panel of other artists like comedian Lilly Singh, actor Kunal Nayyar and artist Jay Sean amongst others.

Mendes took to his social media accounts on Friday to make an earnest appeal to his fans and supporters requesting that they make donations for the cause.

He said in a video: “If you’ve ever been touched by India’s culture or India’s people, just donate or share, or anything you can do to help.”