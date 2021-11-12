Indian actor Kangana Ranaut is facing harsh criticism over her comments about India’s freedom from British colonial rule.

On Thursday (11 November), the 34-year-old actor said that India’s freedom attained in 1947 was “bheek” – a handout – and that the country attained real freedom in 2014 when the Modi-led government came to power.

Many politicians and fans have called out the Queen actor, stating that her comments are an “anti-national act and must be called out as such”.

The Independent has contacted Ranaut’s representatives for comment.

Maharastra Minister Nawab Malik said: “Looks like Kangana Ranaut took a heavy dose of Malana Cream (a particular variety of hashish) before making such a statement.”

“Shocking and outrageous. Ms Kangana Ranaut’s statement heaping insult on the courageous freedom fighters led by Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru and Sardar Patel but also belittling the sacrifices of revolutionaries like Sardar Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekar Azad and several others,” added Anand Sharma, who is a member of the Rajya Sabha, the Council of States of India.

Lawyer Gaurav Dua wrote: “Modi government and Supreme Court should immediately take action against Kangana Ranaut for her shameful remark regarding Independence.”

He added: “Kangana has caused [shame to] every Indian, our forefathers, great leaders, and Indian National Congress who have fought and shed their blood to gain Freedom.”

India’s Aam Aadmi Party has additionally submitted an application to the Mumbai Police demanding a case against Ranaut for “seditious and inflammatory” comments.

Ranaut was quick to respond to the criticism on Instagram.

“Even though I clearly mentioned 1857 revolution first freedom fight which was curbed... which lead to more atrocities and cruelties from the British and almost a century later freedom was given to us in Gandhi’s begging bowl... Ja aur roo ab (go and cry more),” the controversial actor, who was awarded a Padma Shri earlier this week, wrote.

Padma Shri award is the fourth-highest civilian award of the Republic of India.

Ranaut has consistently been on the headlines for making controversial statements. Earlier this year, Twitter permanently suspended the actor’s account as she repeatedly violated its rules on “hateful conduct” and “abusive behaviour”.