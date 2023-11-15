At least 36 dead and dozens injured after bus slides off Kashmir highway

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

At least 36 people were killed and 19 injured when a passenger bus slid off a highway and rolled down a steep slope in the federal territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.

The bus was on its way to southern Jammu city from Kishtwar town when it veered off the road and fell down about 660ft (200m) on an older road in the mountainous region, according to reports.

Indian federal minister Jitendra Singh confirmed the death toll and said a helicopter service was being arranged to airlift the injured.

Mr Singh said the injured were taken to nearby health facilities. At least 10 were in critical condition and transported to a hospital in Jammu.

Video footage run by television broadcasters showed the green passenger bus passing through a police checkpoint through a mountainous road minutes before the accident.

In the aftermath of it, the visuals showed the bus lying in a deep gorge as locals and emergency providers gathered at the site.

The exact cause of the crash was not immediately known.

Prime minister Narendra Modi’s office condoled the dead and announced an ex gratia amount for the families of those affected.

“The bus accident in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir is distressing. My condolences to the families who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh ( £1,900) from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs. 50,000 (£480) would be given to the injured,” Mr Modi’s office posted on X.

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha said: “Extremely pained by the loss of lives in a tragic bus accident in Assar, Doda. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved families and wishing for a speedy recovery of those injured in the accident. Directed Div Com (divisional commissioner) and Dist Admin (district administration) to provide all necessary assistance to affected persons.”

A senior police official told Greater Kashmir newspaper that it seems the bus went out of the driver’s control during a sharp turn on the hilly road.

It said the driver could be likely over-speeding as there was “double protection” on the road.

“The bus had broken both the crash barrier and the parapets before plunging into a gorge,” he added.