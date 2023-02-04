Trans couple expecting baby in ‘first for India’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A trans couple in India’s southern Kerala state are expecting their first baby, in possibly the first case of its kind in the country.

In an Instagram post Ziya Paval, a dancer, announced that her partner, Zahhad, is now eight months pregnant.

“We are about to realise my dream of becoming a mother and his dream of becoming a father. An eight-month-old foetus is now in (Zahhad’s) belly... From what we came to know, this is the first trans man’s pregnancy in India...” the post said.

According to the couple, who have been living together in Kozhikode for three years, they were both undergoing hormone therapy but decided to stall treatment so that they could have a baby.

“When we started to live together three years ago, we thought our lives should be different from other transgenders. Most transgender couples are boycotted by society as well as their families. We wanted a baby, so that we leave behind something of ourselves even after our days in this world are numbered,’’ the dancer was quoted as saying to The Indian Express.

“Our journey to become a trans man and trans woman will continue. I am still continuing the hormone treatment to become a trans woman. Six months or a year after delivery, Zahhad will also resume the treatment to become a trans man,’’ she added.

Ms Paval said that they took the decision to have a baby after careful thought and consideration.

The couple had earlier left their families after they came out as transgender.

Ms Paval said that Mr Zahad “had already removed both breasts”.

“In our longing to have a baby, we paused the process.”

The couple said that doctors in Kozhikode’s government medical centre are guiding them through their childbirth. The child is due for delivery next month.

“Doctors have told us not to reveal more about the insemination process. Since Sahad has removed both breasts, we hope to feed the baby from the breast milk bank at the medical college,’’ said Ms Paval.

In 2014 India recognised transgender as a legal third gender.