Man’s debilitating pain caused by 206 kidney stones, doctors find

Doctors removed 206 kidney stones from one man during an hour of keyhole surgery.

Veeramalla Ramalakshmaiah, 56, had spent six months in excruciating pain with pain medication from a local practitioner proving to be no help.

But doctors from Aware Gleneagles Global Hospital finally relieved the man from his agony during the surgery.

Dr Poola Naveen Kumar, a senior consultant urologist at the hospital in Hyderabad, India, confirmed that all the stones were removed during the one-hour procedure.

Mr Ramalakshmaiah, who had been left in so much pain from the stones that it became impossible to carry out basic tasks, is said to have recovered well after the operation.

Doctors believe that dehydration could be the reason behind the kidney stones after increased reports of cases due to high temperatures in the southern Indian city.

According to the NHS website, kidney stones are formed when waste products in the blood crystallise.

Over time, the crystals may build up to form a hard stone-like lump.

SWNS