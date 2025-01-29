Kumbh Mela stampede latest: Nearly 40 dead in crowd crush at world’s largest religious festival in India
Indian authorities are yet to issue an official statement but death toll is feared to be as high as 50
Nearly 40 people were killed in stampedes at India’s Kumbh Mela festival, as millions of Hindu devotees gathered for a ritual bath at the confluence of three sacred rivers.
The bodies were brought to a hospital morgue near the site of festival, three police sources told Reuters.
The pre-dawn crowd crush at took place about 1km from the confluence in Prayagraj, where the Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers meet. Witnesses reported chaotic scenes as crowds surged forward, trampling people who were resting or sitting along the riverbanks.
So far neither the Modi administration nor the state government has released any official death toll. Authorities are now facing scrutiny over crowd control measures as rescue operations continue.
Distraught families gathered outside temporary medical centres, searching for missing relatives, while emergency teams attended to the injured and police struggled to regain control over the crowds.
Wednesday marked a particularly significant bathing day, with officials anticipating a record turnout of 100 million devotees at the pilgrimage site.
The Maha Kumbh Mela, which takes place every 12 years, began on 13 January, with over 400 million people expected to visit before the six-week festival concludes.
Arrangements made for the biggest congregation of humanity
The Uttar Pradesh government has allocated about $765m (Rs64bn) to conduct this year’s event at the Maha Kumbh Mela which began mid-January and will continue into February.
Authorities have created a new tent city to house visitors that spans 4,000 hectares of land along the banks of the rivers.
More than 150,000 tents have been set up on this land, equipped with 3,000 kitchens, 145,000 restrooms and about 100 car parks. Hundreds of thousands of new electricity connections have also been laid as the festival is expected to drain more power than what is consumed in a month by 100,000 urban apartments in the region.
Nearly 100 special trains have also been added to schedules, set to make 3,300 trips during the festival to transport visitors.
State police have also dispatched more than 40,000 personnel, as well as drones and cybercrime experts using artificial intelligence to surveil people.
Underwater drones capable of diving up to 100m have been deployed to provide round-the-clock surveillance, the state’s culture minister said.
At least seven dead in multiple stampedes at huge Hindu gathering
At least seven people were killed and dozens suffered injuries in a stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in India, where millions have gathered to bathe at the confluence of three sacred rivers.
Stampedes took place at three separate locations on Wednesday at about 4am (local time) as large numbers of Hindu pilgrims turned up to take a dip in the waters on Mauni Amavasya — the most significant day of the Maha Kumbh.
More than 400 million pilgrims were expected to travel to Prayagraj city in Uttar Pradesh state over the course of the festival, to bathe at the confluence of Hinduism’s three holiest rivers – the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati. It is the largest gathering of people anywhere on Earth.
A look back at deadly crowd disasters in India
Stampede in Uttar Pradesh in 2024
More than 100 people were killed in a stampede in northern India in July 2024 following a Hindu religious gathering, making it one of the deadliest such accidents in years. Thousands had gathered at a makeshift tent for an event led by a Hindu preacher in Uttar Pradesh state. The victims were crushed to death as they rushed to leave. Video of the aftermath showed the makeshift structure appeared to have collapsed.
Bridge collapse at the Navaratri festival in 2013
A collapsing bridge caused a stampede that killed 115 people, mostly women and children, on 13 October, 2013. Hundreds of thousands of pilgrims had come to a Hindu temple in the remote town of Ratangarh in Madhya Pradesh state on the last day of the popular 10-day Navaratri festival.
‘There was no stampede,’ claims senior cop
Rajesh Dwivedi, the senior superintendent of police at the Kumbh Mela, dismissed reports of a stampede saying the people suffered injuries due to “overcrowding”.
“The situation is completely under control. No kind of rumours must be paid heed to... Amrit Snan will soon begin... All preparations for Amrit Snan have been made,” he said.
When asked about the toll, he said: “I don’t have numbers on casualties or injuries.”
President of India issues statement
President of India Droupadi Murmu in a statement this afternoon called the stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela “extremely sad”.
“I express my condolences to the families of the injured devotees and pray to God that all the injured devotees recover soon.”
