Kumbh Mela stampede latest: Probe ordered after 30 deaths at world’s largest religious festival in India
Indian authorities have released an official statement on the death toll but it is expected to rise
The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered a judicial probe into the deaths of at least 30 people in stampedes at India’s Kumbh Mela festival, where millions of Hindu devotees gathered for a ritual bath at the confluence of three sacred rivers.
State authorities confirmed that nearly three dozen people had been killed in the crowds while an additional 60 had been left injured.
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said a separate investigation will be launched into the police lapses after eyewitnesses blamed poor police management for the stampede.
The pre-dawn crowd crush took place about 1km from the confluence in Prayagraj, where the Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers meet.
Distraught families gathered outside temporary medical centres, searching for missing relatives, while emergency teams attended to the injured and police struggled to regain control over the crowds.
Wednesday marked a particularly significant bathing day, with officials anticipating a record turnout of 100 million devotees at the pilgrimage site.
The Maha Kumbh Mela, which takes place every 12 years, began on 13 January, with over 400 million people expected to visit before the six-week festival concludes.
Millions took holy dip at Kumbh Mela yesterday
More than 76 million people took a dip at the confluence of three sacred rivers in Prayagraj in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh until 8pm on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh officials said.
The crowd of devotees poured in despite a stampede killing at least 30 people yesterday.
Nearly 280 million people have attended the festival since it began two weeks ago, including federal ministers, industrialists, and celebrities.
While devotees take “holy dips” everyday, there are specific dates when the practice is considered particularly sacred and is called a “royal” dip - Wednesday was one such day and three more are scheduled before the festival ends.
Watch: Scattered belongings line floor after fatal stampede in India
Kumbh Mela: Scattered belongings line floor after fatal stampede in India
Belongings of Hindu devotees were left strewn on the ground after at least seven people died in multiple stampedes at India's Kumbh Mela festival. Hundreds gathered for a ritual bath at the confluence of three sacred rivers. The crush began at around 4am local time at Prayagraj, where the Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers meet. Witnesses reported chaotic scenes as crowds surged forward, trampling people who were resting or sitting along the riverbanks. People were seen searching through clothing and bags left behind in the chaos.
What is the Maha Kumbh Mela?
In pictures: What is the Maha Kumbh Mela and why does it attract millions of Hindus?
Officials had been preparing for months for the world’s largest religious festival, with around 400 million Hindu pilgrims expected to take part
State praises police as eyewitnesses find them responsible for stampede
Livid eyewitnesses placed the blame on the state police for not making proper arrangements, which they say led to the stampede in Maha Kumbh Mela.
Saroja, who had traveled for the festival from the southern city of Belagavi and gave only her first name, blamed police for the deaths of four members of her family."Police didn't make proper arrangements. They are responsible for this," she told Reuters.
But the Uttar Pradesh government praised the police, saying their "swift and effective response ... prevented a potential tragedy"."The police acted quickly to restore order and ensure the safety of the pilgrims, significantly minimizing the situation's impact," it said in the first official statement from authorities about the stampede.
Kumbh Mela authorities make changes after stampede
The authorities managing the Maha Kumbh Mela have reportedly taken measures to prevent future incidents after 30 people were killed in a stampede yesterday.
The Uttar Pradesh administration banned entry of all types of vehicles in the Mela area, NDTV reported.
VVIP passes for vehicle entry were cancelled and a one-way traffic system to streamline the movement of devotees was enforced.
Cars and other vehicles arriving from neighbouring districts of Prayagraj were stopped at district borders to reduce congestion.
Chief minister orders judicial probe
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a judicial probe into the stampede incident at the Maha Kumbh Mela, which killed at least 30 people, according to government estimates.
He said a separate investigation will be launched into the police lapses at the festival.
State police had dispatched more than 40,000 personnel, as well as drones and cybercrime experts using artificial intelligence to surveil people.
