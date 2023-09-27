For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

When they were planning their wedding, Dimple and Manisha always agreed that they wanted their “big day” to include a traditional Sikh religious ceremony. A queer couple living in India’s Punjab state, they had no idea that their wedding day would trigger such a huge controversy and draw criticism from the highest priest in Sikhism himself.

Manisha, 21, says the priest was very encouraging when she approached a local gurdwara with her fiance Dimple, 27, who goes by male pronouns.

“We spoke to him in the presence of my parents and told him that it is not a male-female wedding, but [rather] with a person who has been assigned female sex at birth,” she tells The Independent.

India does not recognise same-sex marriage, but Manisha says that the priest, Hardev Singh, told her similar marriages have happened in the past. “He took my phone number, saying that he will discuss this with the gurdwara committee and call me back.”

The committee approved their union and the couple got married in front of the Sikh religious scripture, the Guru Granth Sahib, on 18 September.

Since then, a controversy has erupted over their wedding prompting the priest to issue an apology for officiating the ceremony, amid criticims from the highest cleric in Sikhism, Giani Raghbir Singh.

Describing same-sex marriage as “unnatural and contrary to Sikh ethics”, Mr Singh told the BBC that the marriage of two women in the presence of the Guru Granth Sahib was “a severe moral and religious violation”.

The outlet reported that he has also ordered the suspension of the priest who oversaw the marriage rites and three others present during the ceremony.

The priest, Hardev Singh, has since claimed in an interview with the BBC that he did not know it was an LGBT+ wedding, arguing that one of the couple was wearing a turban for the ceremony. He did not respond to The Independent’s attempts to contact him by phone for comment.

Questioning his claim, Manisha says: “We told him all the details in person. In fact we submitted the documents, including biometric identity proof, Aadhaar [government-issued ID] card where it is clear that Dimple is female.”

Dimple’s parents knew all along that he feels like a man trapped inside a woman’s body, the 27-year-old tells The Independent. “I was very open from the beginning. I behaved like a boy who was attracted to women. So, I never hid anything from my family.”

However, Manisha says her parents took some convincing. The reluctance came in part because same-sex marriage is not recognised in India, while gay sex was only decriminalised in 2018. The family also come from a rural background, where there are fewer conversations around gender and sexuality than in the major Indian metropolises.

India’s supreme court is currently in the process of hearing arguments in favour of recognising same-sex marriage. The government has previously opposed marriage equality, calling it an “urban elitist view” and defending the institution of marriage as “exclusively heterogeneous”.

Gender rights activists and supporters of the LGBT+ community attend a pride parade in Mumbai on 24 June 2023 (AFP via Getty Images)

“When I told my parents that I wanted to marry Dimple, my mother refused right away,” says Manisha.

“But she came around later the same day. And once she was on board, she convinced my father as well. It did not take very long to persuade them about our alliance. You know what they say: ‘Parents can do anything for their child’s happiness’.”

Despite the opposition they have faced at different stages from family, state and society, Manisha never doubted her decision to marry Dimple. From the moment they started dating, it was a whirlwind romance.

“I have known him for sometime. We work in the same factory. So, I knew almost everything about him,” she says, referring to Dimple’s previous partners.

“I was dating a woman for five years before we broke up. And another woman for few months. I frequently turned to Manisha when seeking resolution of emotional issues,” says Dimple. When they finally began dating, the foundation of their friendship meant it did not take long to consider marriage.

“It was within a week of us dating that I proposed.”

Dimple is still contemplating whether to get his gender reassignment surgery done. “I did think and went to hospital for the surgery. However, the doctors said that most people are not satisfied with the outcome. So, I am thinking of getting it done from outside of India.”

But that will not anytime soon, he says, and he is in no rush.

“I have just started spending time with my wife. If she is happy with me and accepts me as it is, then I might not get it done at all.”