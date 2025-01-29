In pictures: What is the Maha Kumbh Mela and why does it attract millions of Hindus?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A “stampede-like situation” at one of the biggest religious festivals in India, the Maha Kumbh Mela, led to multiple casualties on Wednesday, police said.

A massive crowd, estimated to be 100 million, had gathered for a ritual early in the morning when a stampede occurred, leaving dozens of pilgrims dead and many more injured.

Ambulances were dispatched to the scene and the injured were taken to a makeshift hospital.

open image in gallery Pilgrims arrive to take a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of rivers Ganga and Yamuna, during the Maha Kumbh Mela festival in Prayagraj on 29 January 2025 ( AFP via Getty )

What is Maha Kumbh Mela?

The Maha Kumbh Mela is one of Hinduism’s holiest festivals, held once every 12 years at Prayagraj in India’s northern state of Uttar Pradesh where the Ganga, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers meet.

The rivers are considered holy by Hindus and the Hindu nationalist government of Narendra Modi has spent millions of rupees trying to “revive” the Saraswati

open image in gallery A policeman escorts a devotee after a stampede occurred before the second royal bath at the Maha Kumbh Mela ( Reuters )

The confluence of the rivers is called Sangam and a “holy dip” in the waters is regarded as one of the festival’s main rituals.

open image in gallery A man stands in front of a poster featuring India’s prime minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Adityanath on the eve of the start of the Maha Kumbh Mela festival in Prayagraj on 12 January 2025 ( AFP via Getty )

The dip, called Shahi Snan or royal bath, attracts millions of devotees and is led by Hindu priests and ascetics.

open image in gallery Pilgrims gather on a floating pontoon bridge near the site of a stampede at the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela festival in Prayagraj on 29 January 2025. To accommodate the influx of millions of pilgrims, the government of Uttar Pradesh constructed a temporary city along the banks of the Ganga, complete with tents, toilets, streets, pontoon bridges, and waste management systems. ( AFP via Getty )

The holy dip is supposed to lead to spiritual purification and moksha, or salvation.

open image in gallery Pilgrims at the site of a stampede during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela. Hindu priests and ascetics lead the Shahi Snan, or royal bath, which is the festival’s highlight attracting millions of devotees ( AFP via Getty )

Kumbh Mela and Ardh Kumbh Mela

In contrast to the Maha Kumbh Mela, the Kumbh Mela occurs every three years, rotating among four locations – Haridwar in northern Uttarakhand state, Ujjain in central Madhya Pradesh state, Nashik in western Maharashtra state, and Prayagraj. The Ardh Kumbh Mela takes place every six years in Haridwar and Prayagraj.

open image in gallery A policeman makes an announcement to regulate the flow of pilgrims at Sangam on the occasion of ‘Mauni Amavasya’ during the Maha Kumbh Mela festival in Prayagraj on 29 January 2025 ( AFP via Getty )

Prayagraj was earlier known as Allahabad. The name was changed by Adityanath’s Hindu nationalist state government in 2018.

open image in gallery Security guards help a woman injured in a stampede during the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj ( AP )

The 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela, running from 13 January to 26 February, is expected to draw around 400 million pilgrims, making it one of the largest religious gatherings in the world.

open image in gallery A satellite image taken and published by Maxar Technologies on 17 January 2025 shows an overview of the Maha Kumbh Mela along the banks of Sangam, the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers, in Prayagraj, India ( Satellite image Â©2025 Maxar Tech )

Preparation for grand religious festival

To accommodate and regulate the massive influx of pilgrims, the government of Uttar Pradesh constructed a temporary city along the banks of the Ganga river, complete with tents, toilets, streets, pontoon bridges, and waste management systems.

open image in gallery Hindu devotees cross a pontoon bridge spanning the river Ganga as they arrive to attend the Maha Kumbh Mela ( Reuters )

Managing crowds has long been a challenge at the Kumbh Mela festivals. In 2013, a stampede at a railway station left 42 people dead and 45 injured as thousands of pilgrims arrived for the festival. Since then, authorities claim to have significantly improved safety measures.

Another stampede took place in 2001 when thousands of devotees gathered for the “holy dip” at a riverbank in Haridwar.

open image in gallery A Hindu ‘holy’ man prepares to take a dip in the sacred waters of Sangam, the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers, during Shahi Snan at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on 14 January 2025 ( AFP via Getty )

This year, the Uttar Pradesh government deployed advanced technology to track crowd movements, allowing police to regulate the flow of people more effectively.