20 workers killed as crane collapses in India’s Maharashtra state

At least 20 people were killed and three sustained injuries after a crane collapsed on a bridge during construction in India's western state of Maharashtra on Tuesday.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Tuesday evening pulled out three more bodies that were trapped under the debris.

Television footage showed the collapsed crane on the ground as rescue workers looked for survivors between pillars of the bridge near the Shahapur area in Thane, a city just outside state capital Mumbai.

The crane was reportedly used to install a precast box girder while building highway and high-speed rail bridges.

According to the local police, 28 staffers were working during a night shift when the crane collapsed shortly after midnight. While 17 were killed on the spot, three suffered injuries and at least were stuck under debris.

"Rescue operation is still underway. Five staff survived with no injuries,” the Shahapur police said in a statement.

Prime minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in the accident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs200,000 (£1,900) for the next of kin of the deceased and assistance of Rs50,000 (£475) for the injured.

“My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who are injured,” the prime minister’s office tweeted.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said an inquiry has been ordered into the accident.