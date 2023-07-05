Footballer sparks row after draping flag from violence-hit Indian state

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

An Indian footballer from the violence-hit state of Manipur sparked a row after he draped his community’s flag during the medal ceremony of the SAFF Championships 2023 on Tuesday.

Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, 22, was criticised for donning the multi-coloured flag over his team jersey as India defeated Kuwait in the finals.

The footballer was seen draped in the flag of Kangleipak, also known as the Salai Taret flag – a seven-coloured banner which represents the seven clan dynasties of the Meitei ethnicity of ancient Manipur.

The northeastern state of Manipur has been embroiled in violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities since May and so far more than 80 people have lost their lives. Thousands have been displaced.

The violence began when the tribal group Kuki and the Hindu majority Meitei communities clashed over economic, social, and political benefits in May.

The Meitei constitute little over half of the state’s population and the Kuki make up 16 per cent of the population and comprise mostly of Christians.

The clashes first erupted after a march was organised in protest against the demand for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category that would entail them to state benefits.

On social media, some users called out the Manipuri athlete for wearing the “secessionist flag” and demanded that the All India Football Federation take action against the sportsperson.

“What is Jeakson Singh doing with a secessionist flag?” one observer tweeted. “Doesn’t he know that this is not a state/regional level competition but a prestigious International Tournament where he is representing his Nation India? Take action @IndianFootball.”

Soon, the video of the footballer receiving his medal at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in the southern city of Bengaluru, draped in the Meitei flag, was widely shared.

Another commentator wrote: “Jeakson Singh for sure going to create some controversy with this move.” And the Indian defender “collects his SAFF championship winners medal wearing what I think is the Kangleipak flag which is synonymous with Meitei nationalism”.

“Jeakson Singh making a political statement during the celebration of India’s SAFF win tonight with Salai Taret flag on his shoulder,” another noted on social media. “While we congratulate the team for the win, such action is unprofessional for a footballer representing the nation.”

The 22-year-old footballer issued a clarification on his own social media platforms. “By celebrating in the flag, I did not want to hurt the sentiments of anyone. I intended to bring notice to the issues that my home state, Manipur, is facing currently,” he said.

He continued: “This win tonight is dedicated to all the Indians. I hope that peace returns to my home state of Manipur.”