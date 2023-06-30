Rahul Gandhi meets survivors in violence-hit Manipur: ‘It is a horrible tragedy’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

India’s opposition leader Rahul Gandhi took a helicopter to the northeastern state of Manipur which remained under the grip of ethnic violence for the past two months, a day after his convoy was stopped by the police.

Mr Gandhi, a member of the Congress party and a former MP, visited relief camps to meet people who are affected by ethnic violence in the state and raised concerns over the poor conditions of the camps.

During his two-day visit, Mr Gandhi visited relief camps in Moirang town in Bishnupur district on Friday, a day after his visit to a relief camp in Churachandpur district, one of the worst affected areas by the violence.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Gandhi said: “Peace is the way forward and everybody should now talk about peace and start moving towards it.

“I am here and will help in any way I can to bring peace to this state. I share the pain of the people of Manipur. It is a horrible tragedy.”

“It is extremely sad and painful for all the people of Manipur and the people of India as well,” he said.

This is the first high-profile visit by a politician to the strife-torn region since federal home minister Amit Shah visited the state early this month.

Under the grip of unprecedented violence for nearly two months, Manipur has seen more than 100 deaths and 40,000 people have been displaced in clashes between the majority Meitei and Kuki communities.

Mr Gandhi raised concerns over the scarcity of medicines, food and other basic amenities at the relief camps and urged the government to take action.

"I went to the camps, met people from all communities. One of the things that I want to say to the government is that the basic amenities in the camps need to be improved. The food needs to be improved; medicines need to be supplied - these complaints have come from the camps,” he said.

Mr Modi, who earlier met top government officials to review the situation in Manipur, has remained silent on unabating violence in the state with opposition raising questions on his “stoic silence”.

Mr Gandhi is expected to meet 10 like-minded party leaders and members of civil society organisations in Imphal, Manipur Congress president, Keisham Meghachandra, said.

On Thursday, Congress lashed out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government for stopping Mr Gandhi’s convoy from reaching Bishnupur, accusing the government of using "autocratic methods" for trying to halt their "compassionate outreach" to those hit by ethnic violence.

Mr Gandhi’s convoy was stopped by security forces citing security reasons and tear gas shells were fired to disperse the crowd that had gathered in the area.

The action by the Modi government was "totally unacceptable and shatters all constitutional and democratic norms," Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said.

"Seeing the ground situation, we stopped him from moving forward and advised him to travel to Churachandpur via helicopter," Bishnupur police chief Heisnam Balram Singh told ANI.

"There is a possibility of a grenade attack along the highway through which Rahul Gandhi is moving. Keeping his security and safety in mind, we’ve not allowed him."

He later accepted the police officer to visit the area by helicopter, ending the standoff.

Videos showed hundreds of Manipuri people gathered and raising slogans of “we want peace” and “Long live Rahul Gandhi”.

His visit comes amid speculations that Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh would resign as he is scheduled to meet state governor Anusuiya Uikey.

Hundreds of women gathered outside Mr Singh’s residence in Imphal and formed a human chain to urge him to not resign as his resignation would mean president’s rule in the state.

“All the mothers of Manipur are gathering here because they are not happy with the CM’s decision. As a son of the soil, he should take responsibility and protect the people. If he resigns, President’s Rule will be inevitable, which is not acceptable,” said Sarojini Leima, one of the women gathered there.

Since May, Manipur has been convulsed by widespread violence over the demand of Meiteis, the main ethnic group, to seek tribal status for access to economic benefits and quotas in government jobs and education as the Kuki community opposed their demand.

The Meiteis constitute about half of Manipur’s population of 3.5 million, according to India’s last census conducted in 2011. They live in lowlands around state capital Imphal.

The Kukis make up around 40 per cent of the population of the state and live in hilly areas. The community is recognised under the ST category and opposes the Meiteis demand fearing they will lose control over ancestral forest lands if the Meitei demand is accepted.