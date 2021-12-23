Indian PM Modi to hold discussions with state chiefs amid possible surge of Omicron cases

India reported 236 Omicron cases as of Thursday

Sravasti Dasgupta
Thursday 23 December 2021 12:19
Comments

Omicron hits India tourism industry with cancellations

India’s prime minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting on Thursday with state chief ministers to review the country’s preparedness for containing a possible surge of Covid cases from the Omicron variant.

The meeting comes amid rising concerns about the newly discovered and highly transmissible variant’s spread across the country.

India reported a total 236 Omicron cases, of which 104 people have recovered or have migrated, according to the federal health ministry.

The states of Maharashtra and New Delhi have reported the largest number of Omicron cases with 65 and 64 cases respectively. The remaining cases have been recorded in the states of Telangana (24), Karnataka (19), Rajasthan (21) and Kerala (15).

The federal government, in a communication to state governments, has asked them to keep war rooms ready in anticipation of a surge, reported The Indian Express newspaper.

Recommended

The Modi government has also asked states to track trends and surges and take prompt containment action at local levels.

State governments have also been asked to consider imposing local restrictions ahead of the festive season and monitor case positivity, doubling rates and clusters of new cases across districts.

The Modi government came under harsh criticism when a brutal second wave of Covid in the summer brought India’s public healthcare system to its knees.

On Thursday, federal health minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced that the country had vaccinated 60 per cent of the adult population.

In a tweet, he said: “Accomplishing more new feats! Congratulations India. Aided by public participation & dedicated efforts of our health workers, over 60 per cent of the eligible population fully vaccinated now.”

Recommended

The government has, however, come under criticism for its slow pace of vaccination and not doling out booster doses in anticipation of an Omicron-fuelled surge as many other countries in the world have done.

As of Thursday, India has recorded a total of 34,765,976 cases with 478,759 deaths.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in