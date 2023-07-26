For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Opposition parties in India moved a no-confidence motion vote against Narendra Modi's government on Wednesday over the prime minister's “failure to restore peace and security” in the conflict-torn northeastern state of Manipur.

Two motions were filed by Indian Nation Congress (INC) MP Gaurav Gogoi and Bharat Rashtra Samithi MP Nama Nageswara Rao.

The no-trust vote comes just months prior to the 2024 general elections, where Mr Modi will contest for a third term in office.

Om Birla, the speaker of Lok Sabha, accepted the motion, saying he will announce an appropriate time to take up the motion after discussing it with the leaders of all political parties.

Mr Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) enjoys a clear majority of 301 members in the 542-seat Lok Sahha and will be unfazed by the no-trust vote.

The motion, however, was moved to trigger a debate over the violence in remote, BJP-ruled Manipur state, in which more than 140 people have been killed and 60,000 displaced.

Since early May, violence has engulfed the state after clashes erupted between Maitei and Kuki-Zo communities after some Kukis protested against calls by the mostly Hindu Meitei community to be granted protected tribal status.

The state of 3.2 million people has been effectively torn in two as both communities engaged in attacks on each other’s residences and vehicles, burning down churches and temples.

Opposition lawmakers demanding a statement from prime minister Narendra Modi on the violence in Manipur state carry placard (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Mr Modi broke his silence on the issue only last Thursday after a video of women being paraded naked in Manipur sent shockwaves across India. While the prime minister condemned the sexual assault, he refrained from commenting on the ongoing conflict.

The opposition parties have disrupted the monsoon session of the parliament to demand a statement from Mr Modi in the house of the parliament, which the prime minister has avoided so far.

“Today, it has been decided that we would not have any other alternative but to resort to a no-confidence motion because the government is not accepting the demand of the opposition to have an elaborate discussion with the prime minister on Manipur,” INC leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.

As head of the government, he will have to respond to the no-confidence motion before it is put to vote. The government has offered a statement from home minister Amit Shah, saying internal security is his ministry's responsibility.

This is the second time that Mr Modi is facing a no-trust motive since he was voted to power in 2014. A motion moved in 2018 by MP from Andhra Pradesh over granting a special category status to the state was defeated following a 12-hour debate.