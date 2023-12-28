Mother ‘miraculously’ saves children after falling onto train tracks in India

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A mother has saved her two children after they reportedly fell onto train tracks in Bihar, India.

The three individuals miraculously survived after a train went over them at the railway station on Saturday 24 December.

In the video footage, a mother is seen crouching over two children, protecting them as the train passes over. After the speeding train leaves the station, passengers are seen racing to save the three of them, pulling them back onto the platform.

According to NDTV, citing officials, all three people survived without injuries.

It was also reported that the woman and her children were pushed off the platform and onto the tracks after a large group of passengers rushed to board the train.

A woman in India sheilds her children from the train (NDTV)

The woman’s husband, who was separated from his family, reportedly jumped from the train and ran back to the station after his family was pushed, officials said, according to NDTV.

The outlet also reported that the family was sent to a nearby hospital for a medical checkup.

Their condition is reported to be stable.

Commending the mother for her bravery, many took to social media to celebrate the woman and her children.

One user wrote on X/Twitter: “Mother. This is love.. She faced death for her child there is no greater warrior than mother in the world. While boarding the train in Bihar, the woman along with her child fell b|w the track & the platform in a stampede. Immediately the train moved and the baby fell asleep.”

Another added: “A woman along with her two children miraculously survived after a train went over them at a railway station in Bihar on Saturday. The photo shows the mother shielding her two children and crouching on the tracks as the train speeds through the station.”

In October, at least 13 people were killed and about 50 are injured after two passenger trains collided in India's southern Andhra Pradesh state.

The crash happened in Andhra Pradesh state’s Vizianagaram district when an incoming train hit a stationary train, leading to at least three rail carriages being derailed, senior railway officer Saurab Prasad said at the time.

Officials of the East Coast Railway (ECR) told the Press Trust of India that the Palasa passenger train hit the Rayagada passenger train from behind at Kantakapalli, about 40km from Visakhapatnam, causing three coaches to derail.

“Likely reason: Human error. Overshooting of the signal by Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger train,” Biswajit Sahu, chief public relations officer (CPRO) of ECR added.

Train crashes are common in India and are often blamed mostly on human error or outdated signalling equipment.