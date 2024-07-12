Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Global celebrities, business moguls, and political leaders are converging in India’s financial hub for the wedding of Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son. Ambani ranks as the world’s ninth richest individual.

Anant Ambani, 29, is marrying his longtime girlfriend, Radhika Merchant, in what many are calling the wedding of the year. The festivities are being held at the Ambani-owned Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai and their family residence, marking the climax of months of wedding events featuring performances by pop stars like Rihanna and Justin Bieber.

The four-day wedding celebrations begin with a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony on Friday followed by a grand reception through the weekend. The guest list includes former British Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Boris Johnson, Saudi Aramco CEO Amin H. Nasser, the Kardashians, Adele, Lana Del Rey, Drake and David Beckham, according to local media.

The Ambani family has not confirmed the guest list.

Police have imposed traffic diversions from Friday to Monday around the wedding venue to handle the influx of guests who will be flying into the megacity of Mumbai, where heavy monsoon rains have caused flooding and flight disruptions for the past week.

( AFP via Getty Images )

Nita Ambani, left, wife of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani along with his son Anant Ambani, right, and his fiancÃ©e Radhika Merchant, center, greets guests during pre-wedding ceremony at their residence Antilia in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, July 3, 2024.(AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) ( AP )

Chairman of Reliance Industries Limited Mukesh Ambani, right, along with his daughter Isha Ambani and her children greet guests during a pre-wedding ceremony ( AP )

The father of the groom, Mukesh Ambani, 66, is the world’s ninth richest man with a net worth of $116 billion, according to Forbes. He is also the richest person in Asia. His Reliance Industries is a massive conglomerate, reporting over $100 billion in annual revenue, with interests ranging from petrochemicals, and oil and gas to telecoms and retail.

The Ambani family owns, among other assets, a 27-story private apartment building worth $1 billion in Mumbai. It has three helipads, a 160-car garage and a private movie theater.

Ambani’s son, Anant, oversees the conglomerate’s renewable and green energy expansion. He also runs a 3,000-acre (about 1,200-hectare) animal rescue center in Gujarat state’s Jamnagar, the family’s hometown.

The bride, Radhika Merchant, 29, is the daughter of pharmaceutical tycoon Viren Merchant and is the marketing director for his company, Encore Healthcare, according to Vogue.

Ambani’s critics say his company has flourished mainly because of political connections during Congress party-led governments in the 1970s and '80s and under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rule after 2014. They say “crony capitalism” in India has helped certain corporations, such as Ambani’s, thrive.

India Ambani Wedding ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

India Ambani Wedding ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

People walk past the Antilia mansion, house of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, while it is lit up ahead of his son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding ( AP )

India Ambani Wedding Explainer ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The Ambani family’s pre-wedding celebrations have been lavish and star-studded.

In March, they threw a three-day prenuptial bash for his son with 1,200 guests including former world leaders, tech tycoons and Bollywood megastars, and performances by Rihanna, Akon and Diljit Dosanjh, a Punjabi singer who shot to international fame when he performed at Coachella. The event was also attended by tech billionaires Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates.

It was the start of lavish monthslong pre-wedding celebrations that have grabbed headlines and set off a social media frenzy.

In May, the family took guests on a three-day cruise from Italy to France which included Katy Perry singing her hit “Firework” and a performance by Pitbull, according to media reports.

Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries, Radhika Merchant and Nita Ambani, share a moment during the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika in Jamnagar, Gujarat, India ( via REUTERS )

The family also organized a mass wedding for more than 50 underprivileged couples on July 2 as part of the celebrations.

Last week, Justin Bieber performed for hundreds of guests at a private pre-wedding concert which included performances by Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Salman Khan.

( Justin Bieber/Instagram )

Ambani also made headlines in 2018 when his daughter married because of the grand celebrations, with Beyoncé performing at the pre-wedding festivities. Former US Secretaries of State Hillary Clinton and John Kerry were among those who rubbed shoulders with Indian celebrities and Bollywood stars in the western Indian city of Udaipur.