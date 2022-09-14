Jump to content
Indian prime minister Narendra Modi set to miss Queen’s funeral as president Droupadi Murmu attends

Former British colony said the Queen played ‘important role in welfare of millions of people around the world’

Shweta Sharma,Adam Withnall
Wednesday 14 September 2022 11:21
Comments
Route of Queen's coffin from RAF Northolt to Buckingham Palace

India’s president Droupadi Murmu will travel to London this weekend to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the government in Delhi has confirmed.

The Independent understands that prime minister Narendra Modi will therefore not attend the state funeral on Monday 19 September, as the two leaders do not typically leave the country on foreign visits at the same time.

The president will instead offer condolences at the funeral on behalf of the government of India, a statement from the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

“In the 70 years of reign of HM Queen Elizabeth II, India-UK ties have evolved, flourished and strengthened immensely,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

“She played an important role in the welfare of millions of people around the world as Head of the Commonwealth.”

India, a former British colony for 200 years, announced a day of state mourning on 11 September as “a mark of respect” for the Queen. On Sunday, the country observed the day with no official entertainment and national flags were flown at half-mast throughout the country, a statement from the home ministry read.

Ms Murmu is the newly elected 15th president of India, after a presidential election which was touted as a historic moment that saw a politician from an indigenous community taking the country’s highest elective office for the first time.

More follows

