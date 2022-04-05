A police constable from India’s western Rajasthan state was celebrated on social media after he saved a baby from a burning building in the aftermath of communal violence.

Netresh Sharma, 31, took the baby from two women who were trapped in the area and reportedly dashed through fire to save the child’s life.

Violence had broken out in Karauli city, around 170km from state capital Jaipur, on Saturday when stones were pelted at a motorcycle rally celebrating the Hindu new year, according to officials.

Curfew was imposed in the city after more than 20 people sustained injuries and violence led to the arson of shops and houses in the city’s minority-dominated area.

A photograph, shared on Twitter by senior superintendent of police Sukirti Madhav Mishra, showed Mr Sharma running with the baby in his arms as flames engulf houses and shops behind him.

The constable was assisting with security for a procession when stone pelting began.

“I rushed back and found two people sitting on the road. They had been injured and requested me to take them to the hospital which I did,” Mr Sharma told news channel NDTV.

He said there were two-three women trapped inside a house with a child. “As soon as I saw that scene, I rushed into the house,” he said.

“The flames were closing in on the door. The women begged me to help and I told them to give me the child who was already wrapped in a shawl. I took the child in my arms and I told the mother and the other women in the house to run out behind me,” he added.

The women followed him out and were later reunited with the child. Social media users heaved praise on Mr Sharma for the heroic act.

“Proud of you [Netresh Sharma] for saving a precious life,” wrote former special director general of police RK Vij on Twitter.

“Well done constable Netresh Sharma we are proud of your bravery,” wrote consultant Safir Anand.

“The picture says it all... [Netresh Sharma] is a true hero,” wrote voice actor Priya Adivarekar.

“Image of the day: salute Netresh Sharma.. it is the devotion of duty of policemen like you that is inspiring,” wrote journalist Rajdeep Sardesai.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot called the constable to congratulate him and offered to promote him to the position of head constable. In a video shared by Mr Gehlot, the constable can be heard thanking the chief minister and said it was his “duty” which he “fulfilled”.

”Everyone has their duties but the way you fulfilled yours by risking your life is praiseworthy. You deserve to be congratulated for your bravery,” Mr Gehlot said.