✕ Close Rescue operations underway as many feared dead and hundreds injured in India train crash

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

At least 50 people are dead and hundreds are injured, after a passenger train in India derailed and collided with another locamotive in the eastern state of Odisha.

The Coromandel Express, which runs between Kolkata and Chennai, reportedly derailed and struck a goods train.

“I can’t comment on the details right now and casualty figures. I was in Delhi and rushing to the accident site,” Archana Joshi, general manager for South Eastern Railways, said.

The crash in the Balasore district sent at least 179 people to the hospital, Odisha civil servant Pradeep Jena wrote on Twitter on Friday.

“Nearly 50 ambulances have reported, but the injured appear far too many. Large no of buses being mobilised to shift injured to hospital,” he wrote.

Recommended Dozens dead and hundreds injured as train derails in India