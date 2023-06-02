India train crash - live: At least 50 dead and ‘far too many’ injured in Odisha railway collision
At least 179 sent to hospital
At least 50 people are dead and hundreds are injured, after a passenger train in India derailed and collided with another locamotive in the eastern state of Odisha.
The Coromandel Express, which runs between Kolkata and Chennai, reportedly derailed and struck a goods train.
“I can’t comment on the details right now and casualty figures. I was in Delhi and rushing to the accident site,” Archana Joshi, general manager for South Eastern Railways, said.
The crash in the Balasore district sent at least 179 people to the hospital, Odisha civil servant Pradeep Jena wrote on Twitter on Friday.
“Nearly 50 ambulances have reported, but the injured appear far too many. Large no of buses being mobilised to shift injured to hospital,” he wrote.
Number of injured rises to 400
Updated figures suggest at least 400 people in India were injured in Friday’s train derailment in the state of Odisha.
Sudhanshu Sarangi, the director general of the state’s fire services, told NDTV that he didn’t have “clarity” about the number of those killed, but said officials hoped to “complete the rescue operation in the next two to three hours,” according to Al Jazeera.
Indian railway minister says rescue will require ‘all hands'
Search-and-rescue teams have been mobilised to the Balasore district of Odisha, where a train derailment killed numerous people in India on Friday.
Ashwini Vaishnaw, India’s railway minister, wrote on Twitter on Friday that rescue teams from a variety of different agencies are working at the crash site.
The effort “will take all hands required for the rescue ops.”
Narendra Modi speaks out about train crash
The prime minister of India says he is closely monitoring a Friday rail crash in the state of Odisha that left at least 50 dead.
“Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families,” Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter. “May the injured recover soon. Spoke to Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation. Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap and all possible assistance is being given to those affected.”
