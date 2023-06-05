✕ Close Scene of India train crash as death toll rises

Train services have along the tracks in Odisha which suffered India’s deadliest crash in more than two decades on Friday, as family members continued a desperate search for their missing loved ones.

Indian railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and officials oversaw the first overnight train movement on the tracks following more than 48 hours of restoration work by 1,000 workers to clear the mangled wreckage of the triple-train collision that occurred on Friday evening.

Officials say preliminary investigations point to an error in the electronic signalling system as being the most likely cause of the crash, which killed at least 275 people and left more than 1,100 injured.

The accident involving two packed passenger express trains and a stationary freight train has sparked anger across India over the management of the country’s massive rail network, which serves 22 million people who ride on 14,000 trains across the country every day.

The minister said that their responsibility is not yet over and their goal is to make sure “missing persons’ family members can find them as soon as possible”.