At least 288 people are dead and hundreds are injured, after a passenger train in India derailed and collided with another locomotive in the eastern state of Odisha.

The Coromandel Express, which runs between Kolkata and Chennai, reportedly derailed and struck a goods train in the country’s deadliest train accident in over two decades.

The crash in the Balasore district has injured at least 900.

Hundreds of fire department personnel and police officers have been deployed to rescue trapped survivors.

The Odisha government has ordered a state of mourning.