Odisha train accident – latest: More than 100 unclaimed bodies ‘to be embalmed’
Railways officials suspect ‘deliberate interference’ behind deadliest train crash this century
India train crash: Families of victims speak out after fatal derailment
A hospital is to start embalming the unidentified victims of India’s worst train crash this century, with more than 100 bodies still yet to be claimed by families.
Anatomy and forensic experts were called to AIIMS Bhubaneswar to engage in the process of preserving the bodies at the hospital’s overstretched mortuary, which does not have refrigeration facilities.
It is now four days since three trains collided in the eastern state of Odisha, killing at least 278 people, many of them migrant labourers travelling in the trains’ lower class carriages.
“About 1,100 people were injured in the accident, out of which about 900 people were discharged after treatment. Around 200 people are being treated in various hospitals in the state,” said Eastern Central Railways official Rinkesh Roy in an update on the figures.
The accident has sparked questions over the safety of India’s vast railways network, which is used by more than 22 million people every day.
Officials are investigating whether the collision occurred due to “deliberate interference” with an electronic safety system, according to reports.
Odisha hospital calls embalming experts to preserve dead bodies for longer
AIIMS hospital in the Odisha capital Bhubaneswar has begun the process of embalming process dead bodies from Friday’s train accident, as the identification of victims is expected to take longer with some cases where multiple families are claiming one body.
More than 12 anatomy and forensic experts from nearby states have been called to begin the process to preserve the bodies for longer, reported the Indian Express.
Even though the embalming process is normally done as soon as possible after death, the decision has been made now to preserve the unclaimed bodies from Friday’s crash until they can be handed to their next of kin, Prabhas Ranjan Tripathy, a faculty member in the anatomy department at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, told the newspaper.
He said the bodies were first kept in a local school before they were shifted to the mortuary of the hospital as no hospital near the accident site was equipped to handle such a large number of casualties.
The hospital officials said some bodies are unrecognisable due to the accident and decomposition and there have been cases where one body was claimed by more than one family.
The officials are using face recognition technology to match the bodies with data in the telecom database to identify the bodies.
'I am haunted by it': Survivors of deadly train crash in India recount trauma
Gura Pallay was watching another train pass by the one he was sitting in when he heard sudden, loud screeching. Before he could make sense of what was happening, he was thrown out of the train.
Pallay, 24, landed next to the tracks along with metal wreckage of the train he’d been riding in, and instantly lost consciousness. The first thing he saw when he opened his eyes was the twisted remains of three trains on the tracks.
His train had derailed after colliding with a stopped freight train. Another passenger train, the one he had seen pass by moments earlier, had hit the derailed carriages.
“I saw it with my own eyes, but I still can’t describe what I saw. I am haunted by it,” he said Sunday at a hospital, where he lay on a stretcher with a broken leg and dark wounds on his face and arms.
Pallay is a laborer, like most of the people onboard the two passenger trains that crashed Friday in the eastern Odisha state, killing 275 people and injuring hundreds. He was traveling to Chennai city in southern India to take up a job in a paper mill factory when the Coromandel Express crashed with a goods freight train, knocking it off track, and was then hit by a second train coming from the opposite direction on a parallel track.
“I never imagined something like this could happen, but I guess it was our fate,” he said.
Train runs past site of deadly India derailment that killed at least 275 people
Passengers aboard a train in eastern India on Monday watched from their windows as they passed the site of one of the country’s deadliest rail crashes in decades.
The derailment that killed 275 people and injured nearly 1,200 more was caused by an error in the electronic signalling system that led a train to wrongly change tracks and crash into a freight train, officials said Sunday.
Authorities worked to clear the mangled wreckage of the two passenger trains that derailed Friday night in Balasore district in Odisha state.
King offers ‘heartfelt prayers’ after ‘appalling tragedy’ of India’s train crash
The King has sent a message of condolence to the president of India after the country’s deadliest rail disaster in decades.
Nearly 300 people died and more than 1,000 were injured when three trains collided on Friday in the state of Odisha.
Charles, who travelled to Romania last week for a private break, said he and the Queen were “most profoundly shocked and saddened” by the “dreadful accident” outside Balasore.
The King added: “I would like to express our deepest possible condolences to the families of all those who have so tragically lost their lives.”
He recalled visiting Odisha as Prince of Wales, saying: “I do hope you know what a special place India and the people of India have in our hearts.
“I have particularly fond memories of visiting Odisha in 1980 and meeting some of its people on that occasion.”
The King, who signed his message Charles R, told President Droupadi Murmu: “I pray, therefore, that you may be able to convey our most heartfelt prayers and sympathy to all those who have been affected by this appalling tragedy, together with our special thoughts for the people of Odisha.”
India has one of world’s most complicated railway systems
The crash in Balasore occurred as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is focusing on the modernization of India’s colonial-era railroad network.
The South Asian nation has one of the world’s most extensive and complicated railway systems with more than 40,000 miles of track, 14,000 passenger trains and 8,000 stations.
Spread across the country from the Himalayas in the north to tropical ports in the south, it has been weakened by decades of mismanagement and neglect. Despite efforts to improve safety, several hundred accidents happen every year.
Most train accidents are blamed on human error or outdated signaling equipment.
In August 1995, two trains collided near New Delhi, killing 358 people in one of India’s worst-ever train accidents.
In 2016, a passenger train slid off the tracks between the cities of Indore and Patna, killing 146 people. More than 22 million people ride trains across India every day.
Families faced long journeys to see loved ones
Usman Ansari, who came from Bihar to collect the body of his brother-in-law, Kasim Mia, said spent 24 hours on the road.
He first took a train to Howrah in West Bengal state, and then another to Kharagpur, in the same state.
From there he, along with two other friends, took a bus to the site of the crash, where they were told the bodies had been moved to Bhubaneswar.
The three of them rented a car to drive to the hospital, where Ansari was finally able to identify and collect his brother-in-law’s body.
“Kasim used to say he wanted to do everything for his children,” he said, adding that compensation promised by the federal government would help take care of the man’s four young children.
Signalling failure could be cause, investigators say
Friday’s crash was one of the worst rail disasters in India’s history.
Investigators said that a signaling failure might have been the cause of the disaster, in which a passenger train hit a freight train, derailing on the tracks before being hit by another passenger train coming in the opposite direction on a parallel track.
The collision involved two passenger trains, the Coromandel Express traveling from Howrah in West Bengal state to Chennai in Tamil Nadu state, and the Yesvantpur-Howrah Superfast Express traveling from Bengaluru in Karnataka to Howrah, officials said.
Many people had to make arduous journeys to reach the hospital.
At least 123 trains scheduled to pass through Odisha were either cancelled or delayed after the accident, Indian railways said Sunday.
The disruption led air fares to Odisha to spike, prompting India’s civil aviation ministry to warn airlines over abnormal surges in pricing.
Only 45 bodies identified so far
So far only 45 bodies have been identified, and 33 have been handed over to relatives, said Mayur Sooryavanshi, an administrator who was overseeing the identification process at the hospital in the capital of Odisha state, about 125 miles south of the site of the train crash in Balasore.
Upendra Ram began searching for his son, Retul Ram, Sunday, after traveling some 850 kilometers (520 miles) from neighboring Bihar state. The day-long journey in a rented car, which cost him 35,000 rupees ($423), was exhausting for Ram. Retul, 17, had been on his way to Chennai to find work, Ram said.
After spending hours looking at photographs of the dead, Ram identified his son around noon Monday.
“I just want to take the dead body and go back home. He was a very good son,” said Ram, adding that Retul had dropped out of school and wanted to earn money for the family.
“My wife and daughter can’t stop crying at home. They are asking me to bring the body back quickly,” he said, wiping tears from his eyes with a red scarf he had tied around his head.
Families identify victims’ bodies
Families of the victims of India’s deadliest train crash in decades filled a hospital in Bhubaneswar city on Monday to identify and collect bodies of relatives, after the crash that killed 275 people.
Distraught relatives of passengers killed in the crash Friday lined up outside the eastern city’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences. Meanwhile, survivors being treated in hospitals said they were still trying to make sense of the horrific disaster.
Outside the hospital, two large screens cycled through photos of the bodies, their faces so bloodied and charred that they were hardly recognizable.
Each body had a number assigned to it, and relatives stood near the screen and watched as the photos changed, looking out for details like clothing for clues.
Many of the people waiting said they had spent days on desperate journeys from neighboring states, travelling in multiple trains, buses or rented cars to identify and claim bodies, a process that stretched into a third day.
Below, Jenima Mondal kisses a photograph of her son Mamjur Ali Mondal after receiving his body from the mortuary after he was killed.
Anger grows as 100 bodies from Odisha train crash remain unclaimed
It has been more than three days since India witnessed one of the deadliest train crashes in the country’s history, but anguished and increasingly frustrated families are still running between hospitals and makeshift mortuaries in Odisha to try and find their loved ones.
Authorities began a formal investigation on Monday and said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), India’s equivalent of the FBI, will look into whether criminal charges should be brought over the three-train crash that killed at least 275 passengers, though there is mounting concern here in Odisha that the actual death toll may prove to be considerably higher.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies