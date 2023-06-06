✕ Close India train crash: Families of victims speak out after fatal derailment

A hospital is to start embalming the unidentified victims of India’s worst train crash this century, with more than 100 bodies still yet to be claimed by families.

Anatomy and forensic experts were called to AIIMS Bhubaneswar to engage in the process of preserving the bodies at the hospital’s overstretched mortuary, which does not have refrigeration facilities.

It is now four days since three trains collided in the eastern state of Odisha, killing at least 278 people, many of them migrant labourers travelling in the trains’ lower class carriages.

“About 1,100 people were injured in the accident, out of which about 900 people were discharged after treatment. Around 200 people are being treated in various hospitals in the state,” said Eastern Central Railways official Rinkesh Roy in an update on the figures.

The accident has sparked questions over the safety of India’s vast railways network, which is used by more than 22 million people every day.

Officials are investigating whether the collision occurred due to “deliberate interference” with an electronic safety system, according to reports.