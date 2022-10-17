Indian city bans three popular ‘ferocious’ dog breeds after spate of biting incidents

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A city in India’s northern Uttar Pradesh state has banned residents from keeping three “ferocious” breeds of dogs, including pit bulls, following a spate of attacks.

Rottweiler and Dogo Argentino are the other two breeds banned by the civic body in Ghaziabad city.

On Saturday, the civic body issued a host of guidelines for pet owners, which will be implemented from 1 November. Under the guidelines, owners will be required to get a licence for the dogs belonging to these breeds that they already have and no family will be allowed to keep more than one pet dog.

“The three breeds are ferocious and no permission will be granted to keep these dogs. No licence will be issued,” Ghaziabad municipal corporation councillor Sanjay Singh told news agency PTI.

“If somebody buys one of these, he/she will be responsible.”

The proposal to ban the dog breeds was introduced by Mr Singh and passed by the civic body.

While future ownership is prohibited, residents who already have dogs of the three hunter breeds will be given two months to get their pets sterilised and registered.

“Without sterilisation, certificate registration will not be granted,” mayor Asha Sharma told the news agency.

“In case the dog is younger than six months, the owner will have to submit an affidavit with an assurance that they will get the pet sterilised when he becomes one,” she added.

Pet owners living in high-rise residential buildings will have to use separate service lifts while taking their dogs out and ensure they wear a muzzle in public, the guidelines stated.

All zonal officers have been pressed into action to issue notices and intimate pet owners about the new rules.

The decree comes amid rising cases of dog attacks in several residential areas and housing complexes in the city.

“More than 10 children suffered dog bites. A child in Sanjay Nagar colony was attacked by a pit bull and he got 150 stitches on his face. Four days later, another boy was attacked by a dog of this breed,” she said.

In the latest attack, an 11-year-old girl was bitten in both her legs by a pit bull, which reportedly escaped from the owner’s house after finding the door open.

Earlier in September, the civic body in Haryana state’s Panchkula city had banned residents from keeping pit bulls and rottweilers as pets.